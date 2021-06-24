Nikola, Occidental rise; Patterson, Lennar fall

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Wednesday:
Nikola Corp., up 74 cents to $18.06.
The electric truck maker announced a $50 million investment in Wabash Valley Resources.
GlaxoSmithKline Plc., up 77 cents to $39.85.
The drug developer gave investors an encouraging financial update.
Shake Shack Inc., up $2.69 to $99.04.
The burger chain is expanding in China and plans to open 10 restaurants in new territories by 2031.
Patterson Companies Inc., down $4.15 to $30.97.
The medical supplies maker's fiscal fourth-quarter profit fell short of Wall Street forecasts.
Occidental Petroleum Corp., up 95 cents to 30.96.
Crude oil prices edged higher and fueled a rise in energy stocks.
Greif Inc., down $1.16 to $60.62.
The industrial packaging company is raising prices as it faces more cost pressures.
Lennar Corp., down $1.52 to $96.98.
Homebuilders slipped following a disappointing government report on new home sales in May.
Freeport-McMoRan Inc., up 69 cents to $37.18.
The copper and gold mining company gained ground as copper prices jumped.