Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Bulls guard Zach LaVine says he's in for Tokyo Olympics

By Associated Press
2021/06/24 03:56
Bulls guard Zach LaVine says he's in for Tokyo Olympics

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — USA Basketball is closer to finalizing its roster for the Tokyo Olympics.

Chicago All-Star guard Zach LaVine has committed playing for the national team, his agent Nima Namakian said Wednesday, a move would give the American roster six of the top 10 NBA scorers from the U.S. this season.

Lavine averaged 27.4 points for Chicago, making the All-Star team for the first time.

Stephen Curry, who led the NBA in scoring, is not planning to play for the U.S. this summer. But six of the next nine U.S. names on this year’s scoring list — Bradley Beal, Damian Lillard, Kevin Durant, Jayson Tatum, Devin Booker and now LaVine — are among those who have told USA Basketball that they’re in for Tokyo.

Other players who have committed in recent days are Draymond Green, Khris Middleton, Jrue Holiday, Kevin Love and Bam Adebayo.

This would be the first Olympics for LaVine. He has some past USA Basketball experience, after being part of the select team that trained with and against the 2016 U.S. Olympic team during practices in Las Vegas as they prepared for the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games.

Updated : 2021-06-24 05:50 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Chinese executive allegedly blocked Taiwan's purchase of BioNTech vaccines
Chinese executive allegedly blocked Taiwan's purchase of BioNTech vaccines
5 Indonesian workers face NT$300,000 fine for eating in south Taiwan restaurant
5 Indonesian workers face NT$300,000 fine for eating in south Taiwan restaurant
Local governments report 28 deaths after AstraZeneca jabs in Taiwan
Local governments report 28 deaths after AstraZeneca jabs in Taiwan
CECC investigating 58 deaths after vaccinations over 3 days, though still no deaths attributed to vaccines in Taiwan
CECC investigating 58 deaths after vaccinations over 3 days, though still no deaths attributed to vaccines in Taiwan
Taiwan extends Level 3 restrictions to July 12
Taiwan extends Level 3 restrictions to July 12
Taiwan reports 78 local COVID cases, 6 deaths
Taiwan reports 78 local COVID cases, 6 deaths
Lithuania to donate 20,000 COVID vaccine doses to Taiwan
Lithuania to donate 20,000 COVID vaccine doses to Taiwan
Taiwanese woman conned by fake 'Keanu Reeves'
Taiwanese woman conned by fake 'Keanu Reeves'
Taiwan reports 104 local COVID cases, 24 deaths
Taiwan reports 104 local COVID cases, 24 deaths
Taiwan reports 75 local COVID cases, 20 deaths
Taiwan reports 75 local COVID cases, 20 deaths