BC-US--Cocoa, US

By Associated Press
2021/06/24 03:20
New York (AP) — Cocoa futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Wednesday: (10 metric tons; $ per ton)

Open High Low Settle Change
Jul 2369 Down 27
Jul 2337 2338 2297 2297 Down 29
Sep 2416 Down 23
Sep 2391 2398 2356 2369 Down 27
Dec 2435 2441 2406 2416 Down 23
Mar 2455 2457 2426 2435 Down 21
May 2465 2465 2439 2446 Down 19
Jul 2471 2471 2449 2454 Down 16
Sep 2474 2474 2451 2456 Down 17
Dec 2463 2463 2446 2451 Down 16
Mar 2444 Down 16
May 2448 Down 16

Updated : 2021-06-24 05:49 GMT+08:00

