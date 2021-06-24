New York (AP) — Coffee futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Wednesday:
(37,500 lbs.; cents per lb.)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Chg.
|COFFEE C
|Jul
|153.90
|Up
|1.80
|Jul
|152.15
|153.15
|151.90
|153.15
|Up
|1.90
|Sep
|156.75
|Up
|1.75
|Sep
|152.40
|154.85
|152.30
|153.90
|Up
|1.80
|Dec
|155.30
|157.55
|155.25
|156.75
|Up
|1.75
|Mar
|157.90
|160.15
|157.90
|159.35
|Up
|1.70
|May
|159.30
|161.60
|159.30
|160.70
|Up
|1.70
|Jul
|161.60
|162.70
|160.55
|161.85
|Up
|1.70
|Sep
|162.05
|163.55
|161.65
|162.75
|Up
|1.65
|Dec
|163.25
|164.75
|162.65
|163.85
|Up
|1.55
|Mar
|164.75
|164.90
|164.65
|164.90
|Up
|1.45
|May
|165.35
|165.65
|165.35
|165.65
|Up
|1.45
|Jul
|166.30
|Up
|1.50
|Sep
|167.00
|Up
|1.50
|Dec
|167.55
|Up
|1.35
|Mar
|168.20
|Up
|1.40
|May
|168.20
|Up
|1.40