BC-US--Coffee, US

By Associated Press
2021/06/24 03:20
New York (AP) — Coffee futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Wednesday:

(37,500 lbs.; cents per lb.)

Open High Low Settle Chg.
COFFEE C
Jul 153.90 Up 1.80
Jul 152.15 153.15 151.90 153.15 Up 1.90
Sep 156.75 Up 1.75
Sep 152.40 154.85 152.30 153.90 Up 1.80
Dec 155.30 157.55 155.25 156.75 Up 1.75
Mar 157.90 160.15 157.90 159.35 Up 1.70
May 159.30 161.60 159.30 160.70 Up 1.70
Jul 161.60 162.70 160.55 161.85 Up 1.70
Sep 162.05 163.55 161.65 162.75 Up 1.65
Dec 163.25 164.75 162.65 163.85 Up 1.55
Mar 164.75 164.90 164.65 164.90 Up 1.45
May 165.35 165.65 165.35 165.65 Up 1.45
Jul 166.30 Up 1.50
Sep 167.00 Up 1.50
Dec 167.55 Up 1.35
Mar 168.20 Up 1.40
May 168.20 Up 1.40

Updated : 2021-06-24 05:49 GMT+08:00

