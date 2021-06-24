Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Bus overturns in Iran, 2 reporters killed, 21 injured

By Associated Press
2021/06/24 01:18
Bus overturns in Iran, 2 reporters killed, 21 injured

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Two reporters were killed and 21 others injured Wednesday when a bus overturned in northwestern Iran, state-run IRNA news agency said.

IRNA said the bus was carrying 25 Iranian journalists from the capital Tehran to West Azarbaijan province to view a revitalization project at Urmiah Lake. The vehicle overturned near the province's Naqadeh county.

It wasn't immediately clear what caused the vehicle to overturn.

IRNA quoted the head of provincial emergency services, Baqer Bahrami, as saying two journalists died in the crash. One worked for IRNA and the other worked for the semi-official ISNA news agency.

Bahrami identified them as Mahshid Karimi and Reihaneh Yasini.

He said the injured reporters were transferred to a hospital in Naqadeh.

With some 17,000 annual deaths, Iran has one of the world’s worst traffic safety records, blamed on disregard and lack of enforcement of traffic laws, unsafe vehicles and inadequate emergency services.

Updated : 2021-06-24 02:46 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Chinese executive allegedly blocked Taiwan's purchase of BioNTech vaccines
Chinese executive allegedly blocked Taiwan's purchase of BioNTech vaccines
5 Indonesian workers face NT$300,000 fine for eating in south Taiwan restaurant
5 Indonesian workers face NT$300,000 fine for eating in south Taiwan restaurant
Local governments report 28 deaths after AstraZeneca jabs in Taiwan
Local governments report 28 deaths after AstraZeneca jabs in Taiwan
CECC investigating 58 deaths after vaccinations over 3 days, though still no deaths attributed to vaccines in Taiwan
CECC investigating 58 deaths after vaccinations over 3 days, though still no deaths attributed to vaccines in Taiwan
Taiwan extends Level 3 restrictions to July 12
Taiwan extends Level 3 restrictions to July 12
Taiwan reports 78 local COVID cases, 6 deaths
Taiwan reports 78 local COVID cases, 6 deaths
Lithuania to donate 20,000 COVID vaccine doses to Taiwan
Lithuania to donate 20,000 COVID vaccine doses to Taiwan
Taiwanese woman conned by fake 'Keanu Reeves'
Taiwanese woman conned by fake 'Keanu Reeves'
Taiwan reports 104 local COVID cases, 24 deaths
Taiwan reports 104 local COVID cases, 24 deaths
Taiwan reports 75 local COVID cases, 20 deaths
Taiwan reports 75 local COVID cases, 20 deaths