Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

As infections soar, Siberian region imposes 2-week lockdown

By Associated Press
2021/06/24 00:36
Medical workers transport a patient suspected of having coronavirus on a stretcher at a hospital in Kommunarka, outside Moscow, Russia, Monday, June 2...
A medical worker wearing protective gear walks outside a hospital for coronavirus patients in Kommunarka, outside Moscow, Russia, Monday, June 21, 202...
A medical worker wearing protective gear escorts a man, suspected of having coronavirus, at a hospital in Kommunarka, outside Moscow, Russia, Monday, ...
Medical workers wearing protective gear talk as they transport a patient suspected of having coronavirus, at a hospital in Kommunarka, outside Moscow,...
A medical worker carries a patient suspected of having coronavirus on a stretcher at a hospital in Kommunarka, outside Moscow, Russia, Monday, June 21...
Medical workers carry a patient suspected of having coronavirus on a stretcher at a hospital in Kommunarka, outside Moscow, Russia, Monday, June 21, 2...

Medical workers transport a patient suspected of having coronavirus on a stretcher at a hospital in Kommunarka, outside Moscow, Russia, Monday, June 2...

A medical worker wearing protective gear walks outside a hospital for coronavirus patients in Kommunarka, outside Moscow, Russia, Monday, June 21, 202...

A medical worker wearing protective gear escorts a man, suspected of having coronavirus, at a hospital in Kommunarka, outside Moscow, Russia, Monday, ...

Medical workers wearing protective gear talk as they transport a patient suspected of having coronavirus, at a hospital in Kommunarka, outside Moscow,...

A medical worker carries a patient suspected of having coronavirus on a stretcher at a hospital in Kommunarka, outside Moscow, Russia, Monday, June 21...

Medical workers carry a patient suspected of having coronavirus on a stretcher at a hospital in Kommunarka, outside Moscow, Russia, Monday, June 21, 2...

MOSCOW (AP) — Buryatia, a republic in Siberia, on Wednesday became the first Russian region to announce a lockdown because of a surge in coronavirus infections.

The lockdown will take effect Sunday and last for two weeks, during which only essential services, such as grocery shops, pharmacies, utility companies, public transport and media will be allowed to operate. The republic's coronavirus task force said the goal of the restrictions is to “reverse the epidemic situation, which has been worsening for a fifth straight week.”

Coronavirus infections in Russia have surged in recent weeks, with the daily tally of new cases growing from around 9,000 in early June to over 17,000 on Friday.

Buryatia, a region of 985,000 people just north of Mongolia, went from reporting about 90 new infections a day in the beginning of June to over 200 a day last week. In light of the increase in new cases, local authorities earlier this month already closed theaters, cinemas, swimming pools and spas and restricted shopping malls.

Buryatia is the only Russian region so far that has imposed several lockdowns since the beginning of the pandemic. Last November, the region's governor also closed all nonessential businesses to close for two weeks to cope with a resurgence of the outbreak.

Russia had only one, six-week nationwide lockdown last spring. Most coronavirus restrictions in the country were lifted over the summer, with regional governors empowered to decide on which virus measures to keep in place.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters Wednesday that authorities had plans to reimpose another nationwide lockdown.

Russia, a nation of 146 million, was among the first the world to roll out a coronavirus vaccine last year but has been much slower than other countries in vaccinating its population. As of last Friday, only 19.7 million people — about 13% of the population — had received at least one vaccine shot and 16.1 million, or 11%, have been fully immunized.

In Buryatia, over 162,000 people — 16% of the population — have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 126,000, or just under 13%, have gotten both shots.

Russia's state coronavirus taskforce has reported over 5.3 million confirmed infections and 130,895 deaths, the highest death toll in Europe.

___

Follow all of AP’s pandemic coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic and https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-vaccine.

Updated : 2021-06-24 02:45 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Chinese executive allegedly blocked Taiwan's purchase of BioNTech vaccines
Chinese executive allegedly blocked Taiwan's purchase of BioNTech vaccines
5 Indonesian workers face NT$300,000 fine for eating in south Taiwan restaurant
5 Indonesian workers face NT$300,000 fine for eating in south Taiwan restaurant
Local governments report 28 deaths after AstraZeneca jabs in Taiwan
Local governments report 28 deaths after AstraZeneca jabs in Taiwan
CECC investigating 58 deaths after vaccinations over 3 days, though still no deaths attributed to vaccines in Taiwan
CECC investigating 58 deaths after vaccinations over 3 days, though still no deaths attributed to vaccines in Taiwan
Taiwan extends Level 3 restrictions to July 12
Taiwan extends Level 3 restrictions to July 12
Taiwan reports 78 local COVID cases, 6 deaths
Taiwan reports 78 local COVID cases, 6 deaths
Lithuania to donate 20,000 COVID vaccine doses to Taiwan
Lithuania to donate 20,000 COVID vaccine doses to Taiwan
Taiwanese woman conned by fake 'Keanu Reeves'
Taiwanese woman conned by fake 'Keanu Reeves'
Taiwan reports 104 local COVID cases, 24 deaths
Taiwan reports 104 local COVID cases, 24 deaths
Taiwan reports 75 local COVID cases, 20 deaths
Taiwan reports 75 local COVID cases, 20 deaths