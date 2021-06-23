Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

US new home sales drop 5.9% in May, second monthly decline

By MARTIN CRUTSINGER , AP Economics Writer, Associated Press
2021/06/23 22:13
Sold signs stand in front of new homes under construction Monday, March 15, 2021, in Houston. Sales of new homes fell a bigger-than-expected 5.9% in ...

Sold signs stand in front of new homes under construction Monday, March 15, 2021, in Houston. Sales of new homes fell a bigger-than-expected 5.9% in ...

WASHINGTON (AP) — Sales of new homes fell for a second month in May, dropping by a larger-than-expected 5.9%.

The May sales decline pushed sales to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 769,000, the Commerce Department reported Wednesday.

The median price of a new home sold in May rose to $374,400, up 18.1% from a year ago.

The report on new home sales followed a report Tuesday from the National Association of Realtors that sales of existing homes fell for a fourth straight month in May. Even with the sales decline, the median price of an existing home sold last month hit a record $350,300, 23.6% higher than the median price a year ago, the association said.

While sales are slowing, the housing market remains hot. Homes that do hit the market often get multiple offers far exceeding the listing price. The demand has been fueled by the shortage of available properties and by low mortgage rates, reflecting efforts by the Federal Reserve to use low rates to help lift the economy out of the pandemic-triggered recession.

Updated : 2021-06-23 23:45 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

5 Indonesian workers face NT$300,000 fine for eating in south Taiwan restaurant
5 Indonesian workers face NT$300,000 fine for eating in south Taiwan restaurant
Local governments report 28 deaths after AstraZeneca jabs in Taiwan
Local governments report 28 deaths after AstraZeneca jabs in Taiwan
Taiwan reports 75 local COVID cases, 20 deaths
Taiwan reports 75 local COVID cases, 20 deaths
Taiwanese woman conned by fake 'Keanu Reeves'
Taiwanese woman conned by fake 'Keanu Reeves'
Chinese executive allegedly blocked Taiwan's purchase of BioNTech vaccines
Chinese executive allegedly blocked Taiwan's purchase of BioNTech vaccines
CECC investigating 58 deaths after vaccinations over 3 days, though still no deaths attributed to vaccines in Taiwan
CECC investigating 58 deaths after vaccinations over 3 days, though still no deaths attributed to vaccines in Taiwan
Taiwan reports 78 local COVID cases, 6 deaths
Taiwan reports 78 local COVID cases, 6 deaths
Lithuania to donate 20,000 COVID vaccine doses to Taiwan
Lithuania to donate 20,000 COVID vaccine doses to Taiwan
EU differentiates flags of Taiwan and China in travel restriction guidelines
EU differentiates flags of Taiwan and China in travel restriction guidelines
Taiwan extends Level 3 restrictions to July 12
Taiwan extends Level 3 restrictions to July 12