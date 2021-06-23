Alexa
Euro Results

By Associated Press
2021/06/23 22:15
International Euro Cup Tuesday's Matches

Hungary 0, Portugal 3

France 1, Germany 0

Wednesday's Matches

Finland 0, Russia 1

Turkey 0, Wales 2

Italy 3, Switzerland 0

Thursday's Matches

Ukraine 2, North Macedonia 1

Denmark 1, Belgium 2

Netherlands 2, Austria 0

Friday's Matches

Sweden 1, Slovakia 0

Croatia 1, Czech Republic 1

England 0, Scotland 0

Saturday's Matches

Hungary 1, France 1

Portugal 2, Germany 4

Spain 1, Poland 1

Sunday's Matches

Switzerland 3, Turkey 1

Italy 1, Wales 0

Monday's Matches

Ukraine 0, Austria 1

North Macedonia 0, Netherlands 3

Russia 1, Denmark 4

Finland 0, Belgium 2

Tuesday's Matches

Czech Republic 0, England 1

Croatia 3, Scotland 1

Wednesday's Matches

Sweden vs. Poland, 12 p.m.

Slovakia vs. Spain, 12 p.m.

Portugal vs. France, 3 p.m.

Germany vs. Hungary, 3 p.m.

Saturday's Matches

Wales vs. Denmark, 12 p.m.

Italy vs. Austria, 3 p.m.

Sunday's Matches

Netherlands vs. 3D/3E/3F (Euro) (), 12 p.m.

Belgium vs. 3A/3D/3E/3F (Euro) (), 3 p.m.

Monday's Matches

Croatia vs. 2E (Euro) (), 12 p.m.

1F (Euro) () vs. 3A/3B/3C (Euro) (), 3 p.m.

Tuesday's Matches

England vs. 2F (Euro) (), 12 p.m.

1E (Euro) () vs. 3A/3B/3C/3D (Euro) (), 3 p.m.

Friday's Matches

W41 (Euro) () vs. W42 (Euro) (), 12 p.m.

W39 (Euro) () vs. W37 (), 3 p.m.

Saturday's Matches

W40 (Euro) () vs. W38 (Euro) (), 12 p.m.

W43 (Euro) () vs. W44 (Euro) (), 3 p.m.

Updated : 2021-06-23 23:45 GMT+08:00

