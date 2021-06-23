All Times EDT
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|New England
|6
|1
|2
|20
|14
|9
|Orlando City
|5
|1
|3
|18
|16
|6
|Philadelphia
|4
|2
|3
|15
|11
|7
|Columbus
|4
|2
|2
|14
|9
|6
|New York
|4
|4
|0
|12
|12
|10
|D.C. United
|4
|5
|0
|12
|9
|11
|New York City FC
|3
|3
|2
|11
|15
|10
|CF Montréal
|3
|3
|2
|11
|10
|9
|Atlanta
|2
|1
|5
|11
|11
|9
|Nashville
|2
|1
|5
|11
|9
|8
|Inter Miami CF
|2
|5
|2
|8
|8
|14
|Toronto FC
|1
|5
|2
|5
|10
|15
|Chicago
|1
|6
|1
|4
|4
|13
|Cincinnati
|1
|5
|1
|4
|6
|17
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Seattle
|6
|0
|3
|21
|16
|4
|Sporting Kansas City
|5
|3
|2
|17
|17
|13
|Colorado
|5
|2
|1
|16
|14
|8
|LA Galaxy
|5
|3
|0
|15
|12
|13
|Portland
|4
|4
|0
|12
|11
|12
|Real Salt Lake
|3
|1
|3
|12
|12
|8
|Houston
|3
|3
|3
|12
|12
|13
|San Jose
|3
|6
|1
|10
|11
|17
|Los Angeles FC
|2
|3
|3
|9
|9
|10
|Austin FC
|2
|4
|3
|9
|6
|9
|Minnesota United
|2
|4
|2
|8
|7
|12
|Vancouver
|2
|5
|1
|7
|7
|12
|FC Dallas
|1
|3
|4
|7
|9
|12
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
New York 2, Nashville 0
Real Salt Lake 3, Vancouver 1
Columbus 2, Chicago 0
Colorado 2, Cincinnati 0
Orlando City 3, Toronto FC 2
New England 3, New York City FC 2
D.C. United 1, Miami 0
Minnesota 1, FC Dallas 1, tie
San Jose 0, Austin FC 0, tie
Seattle 2, LA Galaxy 1
Portland 2, Sporting Kansas City 1
Houston 1, Los Angeles FC 1, tie
Philadelphia 2, Atlanta 2, tie
Orlando City 5, San Jose 0
New York at New England, 7 p.m.
Columbus at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.
Atlanta at New York City FC, 7:30 p.m.
Austin FC at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Cincinnati at Chicago, 8 p.m.
D.C. United at CF Montréal, 8 p.m.
Colorado at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.
Portland at Houston, 8:30 p.m.
Toronto FC at Nashville, 8:30 p.m.
Real Salt Lake at Seattle, 10 p.m.
FC Dallas at Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m.
LA Galaxy at Vancouver, 10:30 p.m.
Orlando City at Miami, 8 p.m.
Los Angeles FC at Sporting Kansas City, 5:30 p.m.
Cincinnati at Toronto FC, 7 p.m.
Houston at Real Salt Lake, 8 p.m.
Philadelphia at Chicago, 8 p.m.
CF Montréal at Nashville, 8:30 p.m.
Vancouver at Seattle, 9 p.m.
LA Galaxy at San Jose, 10 p.m.
Minnesota at Portland, 10:30 p.m.
New York at Atlanta, 3:30 p.m.
D.C. United at New York City FC, 6 p.m.
Columbus at Austin FC, 8 p.m.
New England at FC Dallas, 9 p.m.
Portland at Austin FC, 9:30 p.m.
New England at Columbus, 5 p.m.
Toronto FC at D.C. United, 5:30 p.m.
Miami at CF Montréal, 7:30 p.m.
New York at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.
Atlanta at Chicago, 8 p.m.
San Jose at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Philadelphia at Nashville, 8 p.m.
Cincinnati at Houston, 8:30 p.m.
Los Angeles FC at Real Salt Lake, 10 p.m.
Vancouver at FC Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Seattle at Colorado, 9 p.m.
Sporting Kansas City at LA Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.