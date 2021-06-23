Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

NWSL Glance

By Associated Press
2021/06/23 22:05
NWSL Glance

All Times EDT

W L T Pts GF GA
Orlando 3 0 3 12 8 5
Portland 4 2 0 12 12 4
Washington 2 1 3 9 6 6
Gotham FC 2 1 2 8 3 2
Chicago 2 3 2 8 5 10
North Carolina 2 2 1 7 8 4
Reign FC 2 3 1 7 5 5
Houston 2 3 1 7 6 7
Louisville 2 2 1 7 3 8
Kansas City 0 4 2 2 2 7

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Saturday, June 19

North Carolina 2, Reign FC 1

Washington 1, Chicago 1, tie

Sunday, June 20

Louisville 1, Houston 0

Portland 1, Kansas City 0

Gotham FC 1, Orlando 1, tie

Tuesday, June 22

Reign FC 2, Chicago 0

Wednesday, June 23

Orlando at Kansas City, 2 p.m.

North Carolina at Louisville, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, June 26

Louisville at Chicago, 2 p.m.

Gotham FC at Reign FC, 2 p.m.

Portland at North Carolina, 7 p.m.

Orlando at Houston, 8:30 p.m.

Washington at Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.

Friday, July 2

Chicago at Washington, 7 p.m.

Kansas City at Gotham FC, 7 p.m.

Reign FC at Houston, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday, July 3

Portland at Louisville, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, July 4

North Carolina at Orlando, 6 p.m.

Updated : 2021-06-23 23:44 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

5 Indonesian workers face NT$300,000 fine for eating in south Taiwan restaurant
5 Indonesian workers face NT$300,000 fine for eating in south Taiwan restaurant
Local governments report 28 deaths after AstraZeneca jabs in Taiwan
Local governments report 28 deaths after AstraZeneca jabs in Taiwan
Taiwan reports 75 local COVID cases, 20 deaths
Taiwan reports 75 local COVID cases, 20 deaths
Taiwanese woman conned by fake 'Keanu Reeves'
Taiwanese woman conned by fake 'Keanu Reeves'
Chinese executive allegedly blocked Taiwan's purchase of BioNTech vaccines
Chinese executive allegedly blocked Taiwan's purchase of BioNTech vaccines
CECC investigating 58 deaths after vaccinations over 3 days, though still no deaths attributed to vaccines in Taiwan
CECC investigating 58 deaths after vaccinations over 3 days, though still no deaths attributed to vaccines in Taiwan
Taiwan reports 78 local COVID cases, 6 deaths
Taiwan reports 78 local COVID cases, 6 deaths
Lithuania to donate 20,000 COVID vaccine doses to Taiwan
Lithuania to donate 20,000 COVID vaccine doses to Taiwan
EU differentiates flags of Taiwan and China in travel restriction guidelines
EU differentiates flags of Taiwan and China in travel restriction guidelines
Taiwan extends Level 3 restrictions to July 12
Taiwan extends Level 3 restrictions to July 12