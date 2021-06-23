Alexa
American League Glance

By Associated Press
2021/06/23 22:01
All Times EDT

East Division
W L Pct GB
Boston 44 29 .603 _
Tampa Bay 43 31 .581
New York 38 34 .528
Toronto 36 35 .507 7
Baltimore 23 50 .315 21
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Chicago 43 30 .589 _
Cleveland 40 31 .563 2
Kansas City 33 38 .465 9
Detroit 31 42 .425 12
Minnesota 31 42 .425 12
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 45 28 .616 _
Oakland 45 30 .600 1
Seattle 39 36 .520 7
Los Angeles 36 37 .493 9
Texas 26 47 .356 19

___

Tuesday's Games

Cincinnati 10, Minnesota 7

Toronto 2, Miami 1

Pittsburgh 6, Chicago White Sox 3

Houston 3, Baltimore 1

Detroit 8, St. Louis 2

Kansas City 6, N.Y. Yankees 5

Chicago Cubs 7, Cleveland 1

Oakland 13, Texas 6

Boston 9, Tampa Bay 5, 11 innings

San Francisco 5, L.A. Angels 0

Seattle 2, Colorado 1

Wednesday's Games

Chicago White Sox at Pittsburgh, 12:35 p.m.

St. Louis at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

San Francisco at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.

Colorado at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

Houston at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Kansas City at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Boston at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Toronto at Miami, 7:10 p.m.

Oakland at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Kansas City (Keller 6-7) at N.Y. Yankees (Taillon 1-4), 1:05 p.m.

Oakland (Bassitt 7-2) at Texas (Allard 2-2), 2:05 p.m.

Baltimore (Kremer 0-6) at Toronto (TBD), 7:07 p.m.

Boston (Pivetta 6-3) at Tampa Bay (Wacha 1-2), 7:10 p.m.

Houston (Garcia 5-4) at Detroit (Ureña 2-7), 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Mejía 1-2) at Minnesota (Berríos 7-2), 8:10 p.m.

Friday's Games

Baltimore at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Houston at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Seattle at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Oakland at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Updated : 2021-06-23 23:43 GMT+08:00

