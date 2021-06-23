Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Euro Glance

By Associated Press
2021/06/23 22:15
Euro Glance

GROUP STAGE GROUP A

GP W D L GF GA Pts
Italy 3 3 0 0 7 0 9
Wales 3 1 1 1 3 2 4
Switzerland 3 1 1 1 4 5 4
Turkey 3 0 0 3 1 8 0
GROUP STAGE Friday, June 11

Turkey 0, Italy 3

Saturday, June 12

Wales 1, Switzerland 1

Wednesday, June 16

Turkey 0, Wales 2

Italy 3, Switzerland 0

Sunday, June 20

Switzerland 3, Turkey 1

Italy 1, Wales 0

GROUP B
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Belgium 3 3 0 0 7 1 9
Denmark 3 1 0 2 5 4 3
Finland 3 1 0 2 1 3 3
Russia 3 1 0 2 2 7 3
GROUP STAGE Saturday, June 12

Denmark 0, Finland 1

Belgium 3, Russia 0

Wednesday, June 16

Finland 0, Russia 1

Thursday, June 17

Denmark 1, Belgium 2

Monday, June 21

Russia 1, Denmark 4

Finland 0, Belgium 2

GROUP C
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Netherlands 3 3 0 0 8 2 9
Austria 3 2 0 1 4 3 6
Ukraine 3 1 0 2 4 5 3
North Macedonia 3 0 0 3 2 8 0
GROUP STAGE Sunday, June 13

Austria 3, North Macedonia 1

Netherlands 3, Ukraine 2

Thursday, June 17

Ukraine 2, North Macedonia 1

Netherlands 2, Austria 0

Monday, June 21

Ukraine 0, Austria 1

North Macedonia 0, Netherlands 3

GROUP D
GP W D L GF GA Pts
England 3 2 1 0 2 0 7
Croatia 3 1 1 1 4 3 4
Czech Republic 3 1 1 1 3 2 4
Scotland 3 0 1 2 1 5 1
GROUP STAGE Sunday, June 13

England 1, Croatia 0

Monday, June 14

Scotland 0, Czech Republic 2

Friday, June 18

Croatia 1, Czech Republic 1

England 0, Scotland 0

Tuesday, June 22

Czech Republic 0, England 1

Croatia 3, Scotland 1

GROUP E
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Sweden 2 1 1 0 1 0 4
Slovakia 2 1 0 1 2 2 3
Spain 2 0 2 0 1 1 2
Poland 2 0 1 1 2 3 1
GROUP STAGE Monday, June 14

Poland 1, Slovakia 2

Spain 0, Sweden 0

Friday, June 18

Sweden 1, Slovakia 0

Saturday, June 19

Spain 1, Poland 1

Wednesday, June 23

Sweden vs. Poland, 1600 GMT

Slovakia vs. Spain, 1600 GMT

GROUP F
GP W D L GF GA Pts
France 2 1 1 0 2 1 4
Germany 2 1 0 1 4 3 3
Portugal 2 1 0 1 5 4 3
Hungary 2 0 1 1 1 4 1
GROUP STAGE Tuesday, June 15

Hungary 0, Portugal 3

France 1, Germany 0

Saturday, June 19

Hungary 1, France 1

Portugal 2, Germany 4

Wednesday, June 23

Portugal vs. France, 1900 GMT

Germany vs. Hungary, 1900 GMT

Updated : 2021-06-23 23:43 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

5 Indonesian workers face NT$300,000 fine for eating in south Taiwan restaurant
5 Indonesian workers face NT$300,000 fine for eating in south Taiwan restaurant
Local governments report 28 deaths after AstraZeneca jabs in Taiwan
Local governments report 28 deaths after AstraZeneca jabs in Taiwan
Taiwan reports 75 local COVID cases, 20 deaths
Taiwan reports 75 local COVID cases, 20 deaths
Taiwanese woman conned by fake 'Keanu Reeves'
Taiwanese woman conned by fake 'Keanu Reeves'
Chinese executive allegedly blocked Taiwan's purchase of BioNTech vaccines
Chinese executive allegedly blocked Taiwan's purchase of BioNTech vaccines
CECC investigating 58 deaths after vaccinations over 3 days, though still no deaths attributed to vaccines in Taiwan
CECC investigating 58 deaths after vaccinations over 3 days, though still no deaths attributed to vaccines in Taiwan
Taiwan reports 78 local COVID cases, 6 deaths
Taiwan reports 78 local COVID cases, 6 deaths
Lithuania to donate 20,000 COVID vaccine doses to Taiwan
Lithuania to donate 20,000 COVID vaccine doses to Taiwan
EU differentiates flags of Taiwan and China in travel restriction guidelines
EU differentiates flags of Taiwan and China in travel restriction guidelines
Taiwan extends Level 3 restrictions to July 12
Taiwan extends Level 3 restrictions to July 12