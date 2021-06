Wednesday At Santa Ponca Mallorca, Spain Purse: €783,665 Surface: Grass MALLORCA, SPAIN (AP) _ Results Wednesday from Mallorca Championships at Santa Ponca (seedings in parentheses): Men's Singles Round of 16

Sam Querrey, United States, def. Ugo Humbert (7), France, walkover.

Men's Doubles

Quarterfinals

Philipp Oswald, Austria, and Marcus Daniell (2), New Zealand, def. Jonathan Erlich, Israel, and Andrei Vasilevski, Belarus, 6-4, 6-2.