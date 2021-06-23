Alexa
Elton John adds dates to final tour, including stadium shows

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/06/23 21:18
NEW YORK (AP) — Elton John has announced the final dates for his farewell tour, which includes stops at big stadiums in the U.S.

“Elton John Farewell Yellow Brick Road: The Final Tour" will visit Frankfurt, Germany, on May 27, 2022 and will make several stops throughout Europe, including Milan, Liverpool and Paris.

John also announced dates in North America, kicking off those shows on July 15, 2022, at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia. He will also perform at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey; Soldier Field in Chicago; Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta; Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee; and Minute Maid Park in Houston. He will wrap the North American trek with two shows at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles on November 19 and 20, 2022.

In 2023 he will play in New Zealand and Australia before wrapping up the tour, which began in 2018.

