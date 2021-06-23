Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

CureVac founder withdraws candidacy for supervisory board

By Associated Press
2021/06/23 20:21
CureVac founder withdraws candidacy for supervisory board

German biotech company CureVac said Wednesday that its founder has withdrawn his candidacy for the supervisory board for health reasons.

Dr. Ingmar Hoerr, one of the leading scientists in the development of mRNA technology, was the company’s founding chief executive and later chairman. He suffered a serious stroke in March 2020.

CureVac said that Hoerr “has stated continuing health problems, which do not allow him to resume his duties.”

The company announced disappointing interim results for its coronavirus vaccine earlier this month and the future of the mRNA-based shot is unclear.

Similar technology is used by rivals Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech in vaccines that have been widely authorized for use against COVID-19.

Updated : 2021-06-23 22:12 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

5 Indonesian workers face NT$300,000 fine for eating in south Taiwan restaurant
5 Indonesian workers face NT$300,000 fine for eating in south Taiwan restaurant
Taiwan reports 75 local COVID cases, 20 deaths
Taiwan reports 75 local COVID cases, 20 deaths
Local governments report 28 deaths after AstraZeneca jabs in Taiwan
Local governments report 28 deaths after AstraZeneca jabs in Taiwan
Taiwanese woman conned by fake 'Keanu Reeves'
Taiwanese woman conned by fake 'Keanu Reeves'
Chinese executive allegedly blocked Taiwan's purchase of BioNTech vaccines
Chinese executive allegedly blocked Taiwan's purchase of BioNTech vaccines
CECC investigating 58 deaths after vaccinations over 3 days, though still no deaths attributed to vaccines in Taiwan
CECC investigating 58 deaths after vaccinations over 3 days, though still no deaths attributed to vaccines in Taiwan
Taiwan reports 78 local COVID cases, 6 deaths
Taiwan reports 78 local COVID cases, 6 deaths
EU differentiates flags of Taiwan and China in travel restriction guidelines
EU differentiates flags of Taiwan and China in travel restriction guidelines
Lithuania to donate 20,000 COVID vaccine doses to Taiwan
Lithuania to donate 20,000 COVID vaccine doses to Taiwan
Taipei Agricultural Products cluster infection explodes to 45 cases
Taipei Agricultural Products cluster infection explodes to 45 cases