Refusal to pay pandemic fine leads to NT$300,000 bank deduction for central Taiwan man

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Changhua Branch of Taiwan’s Administrative Enforcement Agency has deducted NT$300,000 (US$10,727) from a Nantou County man surnamed Chou (周) who had refused to pay a pandemic-related fine, CNA reported.

Chou, whose massage parlor falls into the eight categories of businesses suspended under the Level 3 pandemic alert, had continued his operations despite the prohibition. When the Nantou County Police Bureau’s Caotun Precinct received reports about the massage parlor being open, a raid on the night of May 21 confirmed it was indeed.

Based on the Communicable Disease Control Act, the Nantou County Government slapped a fine of NT$300,000 on Chou, which he promptly refused to pay. When the payment deadline expired, the county government turned over his case to the Administrative Enforcement Agency’s Changhua Branch on June 15.

The agency said that after it took over the case, one of its clerks found that Chou had many savings accounts. The clerk then issued distress warrants to Chou’s banks to put holds on any funds.

The next day, one of the bank managers told the clerk that Chou happened to have over NT$300,000 stored away. The clerk then immediately proceeded to deduct the full amount to settle the fine, which happened within 24 hours of the agency taking over the case on June 15.