Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Nic White ruled out of Australia's series against France

By Associated Press
2021/06/23 19:17
Nic White ruled out of Australia's series against France

SYDNEY (AP) — Wallabies scrumhalf Nic White is set to miss Australia’s three-test rugby series against France next month after injuring his knee in training.

The 31-year-old White has started in 20 of his 37 test matches since his international debut in 2013, including all six last year.

His absence leaves Queensland Reds scrumhalf Tate McDermott likely to make his starting debut in the first test against France on July 7 in Sydney. The 22-year-old McDermott earned two caps last year as a substitute against New Zealand.

The series against France will be the Wallabies’ first against European opposition since the 2019 World Cup in Japan. The 2020 international season was disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 42-strong French squad arrived in Sydney and will complete a 14-day hotel quarantine ahead of the three tests in 11 days against Australia.

Rugby Australia chief executive Andy Marinos said organizers remained confident of hosting the tests in Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane as planned.

“Appreciating that we continue to operate in a dynamic environment with COVID-19 impacts, we are moving ahead with our plans to host these matches as planned,” Marinos said in a statement. “We are now just two weeks away from the start of the series which kicks off with the Wallabies’ first match at the historic Sydney Cricket Ground in 35 years.”

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-06-23 20:41 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan reports 75 local COVID cases, 20 deaths
Taiwan reports 75 local COVID cases, 20 deaths
5 Indonesian workers face NT$300,000 fine for eating in south Taiwan restaurant
5 Indonesian workers face NT$300,000 fine for eating in south Taiwan restaurant
Local governments report 28 deaths after AstraZeneca jabs in Taiwan
Local governments report 28 deaths after AstraZeneca jabs in Taiwan
Taiwanese woman conned by fake 'Keanu Reeves'
Taiwanese woman conned by fake 'Keanu Reeves'
Chinese executive allegedly blocked Taiwan's purchase of BioNTech vaccines
Chinese executive allegedly blocked Taiwan's purchase of BioNTech vaccines
CECC investigating 58 deaths after vaccinations over 3 days, though still no deaths attributed to vaccines in Taiwan
CECC investigating 58 deaths after vaccinations over 3 days, though still no deaths attributed to vaccines in Taiwan
Taiwan reports 78 local COVID cases, 6 deaths
Taiwan reports 78 local COVID cases, 6 deaths
EU differentiates flags of Taiwan and China in travel restriction guidelines
EU differentiates flags of Taiwan and China in travel restriction guidelines
Lithuania to donate 20,000 COVID vaccine doses to Taiwan
Lithuania to donate 20,000 COVID vaccine doses to Taiwan
Taipei Agricultural Products cluster infection explodes to 45 cases
Taipei Agricultural Products cluster infection explodes to 45 cases