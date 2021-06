Wednesday At Devonshire Park Lawn Tennis Club Eastbourne, Great Britain Purse: €547,265 Surface: Grass EASTBOURNE, GREAT BRITAIN (AP) _ Results Wednesday from Eastbourne International at Devonshire Park Lawn Tennis Club (seedings in parentheses): Men's Doubles Round of 16

Rohan Bopanna and Divij Sharan, India, def. Luke Johnson and Alastair Gray, Britain, 7-5, 6-3.

Women's Doubles

Round of 16

Latisha Chan and Hao-Ching Chan (4), Taiwan, def. Hayley Carter, United States, and Nao Hibino, Japan, 6-0, 6-2.

Shuko Aoyama and Ena Shibahara (2), Japan, def. Lucie Hradecka, Czech Republic, and Zhang Shuai, China, 6-2, 7-5.