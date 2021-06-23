Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Society

Taiwan CECC mulling opening up 'vaccine leftovers' to people over 30

Chen says he is 'leaning towards opening up' booking app for leftover vaccines

  947
By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/06/23 19:01
Taiwan CECC mulling opening up 'vaccine leftovers' to people over 30

(CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan's Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) is considering offering leftover COVID-19 vaccines to people over the age of 30 via an online reservation system.

Vaccine vials often contain enough material for 10 people to receive one dose each, but if anyone does not show up for their appointment, the container is discarded and the remaining doses are wasted. To solve this problem and to more quickly give access to younger unprioritized age groups, South Korea has recently launched a real-time online booking system for leftover vaccines for people over the of 30.

The system enables users to monitor the availability of jabs via popular apps and receive real-time notifications if there is a no-show. Users can search maps in Naver or KakaoTalk to find the closest clinic with remaining doses, or they can make reservations with up to five hospitals ahead of time to receive alerts on their phones when openings become available, reported The Korea Herald.

However, the competition for these openings is fierce, with slots for leftover jabs being snapped up "in the blink of an eye."

When asked whether Taiwan would consider a similar option for people under the age of 30, Health Minister and CECC head Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) said he would "lean towards opening up" the use of leftover vaccines. However, he said he would need to first broach the proposal with cities and counties represented at a national epidemic prevention conference slated for Friday (June 25).

In addition, he said there are implementation issues that need to be resolved and standards to be set. He also emphasized that the center is open to creating special vaccine programs for various counties and cities based on their specific needs.

He said that for example, if many homeless people in Greater Taipei are testing positive for COVID-19, the local governments can propose a vaccination plan within a certain scope. Chen said that the CECC would then coordinate with those governments on implementing it.
Covid vaccines
vaccines
coronavirus vaccines
COVID-19 vaccines
leftover vaccines
unused vaccines
vaccine reservation system

RELATED ARTICLES

Vaccinated travelers from Taiwan can visit Thailand's Phuket without quarantine from July 1
Vaccinated travelers from Taiwan can visit Thailand's Phuket without quarantine from July 1
2021/06/22 20:56
Guam opening up to Taiwan's vaccine tourists
Guam opening up to Taiwan's vaccine tourists
2021/06/22 19:23
Lithuania to donate 20,000 COVID vaccine doses to Taiwan
Lithuania to donate 20,000 COVID vaccine doses to Taiwan
2021/06/22 17:07
Paraguay buys COVID vaccine doses from Taiwan partner
Paraguay buys COVID vaccine doses from Taiwan partner
2021/06/22 13:37
People who got 1st AZ dose before May 9 can receive 2nd tomorrow
People who got 1st AZ dose before May 9 can receive 2nd tomorrow
2021/06/22 11:37

Updated : 2021-06-23 20:39 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan reports 75 local COVID cases, 20 deaths
Taiwan reports 75 local COVID cases, 20 deaths
5 Indonesian workers face NT$300,000 fine for eating in south Taiwan restaurant
5 Indonesian workers face NT$300,000 fine for eating in south Taiwan restaurant
Local governments report 28 deaths after AstraZeneca jabs in Taiwan
Local governments report 28 deaths after AstraZeneca jabs in Taiwan
Taiwanese woman conned by fake 'Keanu Reeves'
Taiwanese woman conned by fake 'Keanu Reeves'
Chinese executive allegedly blocked Taiwan's purchase of BioNTech vaccines
Chinese executive allegedly blocked Taiwan's purchase of BioNTech vaccines
CECC investigating 58 deaths after vaccinations over 3 days, though still no deaths attributed to vaccines in Taiwan
CECC investigating 58 deaths after vaccinations over 3 days, though still no deaths attributed to vaccines in Taiwan
Taiwan reports 78 local COVID cases, 6 deaths
Taiwan reports 78 local COVID cases, 6 deaths
EU differentiates flags of Taiwan and China in travel restriction guidelines
EU differentiates flags of Taiwan and China in travel restriction guidelines
Lithuania to donate 20,000 COVID vaccine doses to Taiwan
Lithuania to donate 20,000 COVID vaccine doses to Taiwan
Taipei Agricultural Products cluster infection explodes to 45 cases
Taipei Agricultural Products cluster infection explodes to 45 cases