Taiwan issues many tickets in national parks amid pandemic

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Seventh Special Police Corps said on Tuesday (June 22) that officers have been busy patrolling national parks and issuing tickets to people caught in restricted areas since the inception of the Level 3 pandemic alert on May 19, CNA reported.

Under the Level 3 alert, which has been extended to July 12, all scenic areas in Taiwan’s national parks are off-limits to visitors, but some have still been attempting to enter, according to the police unit.

Seventh Special Police Corps official Lin Kuan-ting (林冠廷) told CNA that from May 19 to June 20, the police unit gave out 22 tickets to people entering restricted areas in the national parks and 12 tickets for mask violations.

Of all the national parks in Taiwan, Taroko National Park has seen the most illegal entry, according to Lin.

Seventh Special Police Corps officers have been tasked with patrolling the national parks on a daily basis and giving out tickets. The fines range between NT$3,000 (US$103) and NT$15,000 for violations of the Communicable Disease Control Act, while they can be less than NT$3,000 if they fall under the National Park Law.