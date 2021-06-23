Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Travel & Cuisine

Taiwan issues many tickets in national parks amid pandemic

Taroko National Park has seen highest number of illegal entries

  261
By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/06/23 17:46
(Seventh Special Police Corps photo)

(Seventh Special Police Corps photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Seventh Special Police Corps said on Tuesday (June 22) that officers have been busy patrolling national parks and issuing tickets to people caught in restricted areas since the inception of the Level 3 pandemic alert on May 19, CNA reported.

Under the Level 3 alert, which has been extended to July 12, all scenic areas in Taiwan’s national parks are off-limits to visitors, but some have still been attempting to enter, according to the police unit.

Seventh Special Police Corps official Lin Kuan-ting (林冠廷) told CNA that from May 19 to June 20, the police unit gave out 22 tickets to people entering restricted areas in the national parks and 12 tickets for mask violations.

Of all the national parks in Taiwan, Taroko National Park has seen the most illegal entry, according to Lin.

Seventh Special Police Corps officers have been tasked with patrolling the national parks on a daily basis and giving out tickets. The fines range between NT$3,000 (US$103) and NT$15,000 for violations of the Communicable Disease Control Act, while they can be less than NT$3,000 if they fall under the National Park Law.

national parks
scenic areas
Taroko National Park
prohibited areas
Taiwan
pandemic
fines

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan's ruling party blasts former president for undermining sovereignty
Taiwan's ruling party blasts former president for undermining sovereignty
2021/06/23 11:05
US destroyer patrols Taiwan Strait for 6th time under Biden
US destroyer patrols Taiwan Strait for 6th time under Biden
2021/06/23 10:55
Popular Taiwanese dining brands set to enter Southeast Asian countries
Popular Taiwanese dining brands set to enter Southeast Asian countries
2021/06/22 18:38
Two-thirds of Taiwan managers say working from home does not affect efficiency
Two-thirds of Taiwan managers say working from home does not affect efficiency
2021/06/22 17:52
Taiwan adds more at-risk professions to vaccine priority list
Taiwan adds more at-risk professions to vaccine priority list
2021/06/22 17:41

Updated : 2021-06-23 19:09 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan reports 75 local COVID cases, 20 deaths
Taiwan reports 75 local COVID cases, 20 deaths
5 Indonesian workers face NT$300,000 fine for eating in south Taiwan restaurant
5 Indonesian workers face NT$300,000 fine for eating in south Taiwan restaurant
Local governments report 28 deaths after AstraZeneca jabs in Taiwan
Local governments report 28 deaths after AstraZeneca jabs in Taiwan
Taiwanese woman conned by fake 'Keanu Reeves'
Taiwanese woman conned by fake 'Keanu Reeves'
Chinese executive allegedly blocked Taiwan's purchase of BioNTech vaccines
Chinese executive allegedly blocked Taiwan's purchase of BioNTech vaccines
CECC investigating 58 deaths after vaccinations over 3 days, though still no deaths attributed to vaccines in Taiwan
CECC investigating 58 deaths after vaccinations over 3 days, though still no deaths attributed to vaccines in Taiwan
Taiwan reports 78 local COVID cases, 6 deaths
Taiwan reports 78 local COVID cases, 6 deaths
EU differentiates flags of Taiwan and China in travel restriction guidelines
EU differentiates flags of Taiwan and China in travel restriction guidelines
Lithuania to donate 20,000 COVID vaccine doses to Taiwan
Lithuania to donate 20,000 COVID vaccine doses to Taiwan
Taipei Agricultural Products cluster infection explodes to 45 cases
Taipei Agricultural Products cluster infection explodes to 45 cases