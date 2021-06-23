Photo of the Day: Water level reaches top frog at Taiwan's Sun Moon Lake

Only top frog appears on Nine Frog Acrobats statue in Sun Moon Lake. (Sun Moon Lake National Scenic Area Administration photo) Only top frog appears on Nine Frog Acrobats statue in Sun Moon Lake. (Sun Moon Lake National Scenic Area Administration photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — As plum rains continue to fall across Taiwan, the water level of Sun Moon Lake has reached the top frog of the famous "Nine Frog Acrobats" statue (九蛙疊像).

The sculpture, which depicts nine increasingly smaller frogs pilled on top of one another, has been used for years to gauge the water level at the lake in Nantou County. During the spring, as Taiwan suffered its worst drought in 56 years, much of the lake bed became barren, with all nine amphibians fully exposed.



Sun Moon Lake's nine frogs in May. (CNA photo)

The situation finally began to improve in early June, when the country finally saw its first wave of plum rains. The rains continued throughout the month, and as of Wednesday (June 23), the lake had reached 97.6 percent of its storage capacity, according to water.taiwanstat.com.

The current water level is 748.13 meters, which is very close to its full water mark of 748.48 meters. By Monday (June 21), the water had covered the lower five frogs and risen to just below the eyes of the fourth frog from the top.



Water covering bottom frog on June 17. (Sun Moon Lake National Scenic Area Administration photo)

After heavy rains in central and southern Taiwan on Tuesday (June 22), only the smallest, top toad could be seen the next day. According to the state-run Taiwan Power Company (Taipower), the water lake has almost reached full capacity, and power generation operations have returned to normal.



Frog fifth from top being submerged on June 20. (Sun Moon Lake National Scenic Area Administration photo)



Water rising to eyes of fourth frog from top on June 21. (Sun Moon Lake National Scenic Area Administration photo)



Only top frog seen on June 23. (Sun Moon Lake National Scenic Area Administration photo)