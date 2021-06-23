Air New Zealand to relaunch Taipei-Auckland route

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Air New Zealand announced in a press release on Wednesday (June 23) that it will operate the Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner for its Taipei-Auckland route which will be relaunched between August and October.

As the national carrier regards Taiwan as a valuable market it said it will organize one direct passenger flight between Taipei and Auckland per month between August and October.

The first flight will depart from Auckland in the morning on Aug. 4 and arrive at Taoyuan International Airport in the afternoon. The return flight from Taipei to Auckland will then take off on Aug. 5. For a complete flight schedule, please click here.

According to Air New Zealand, the Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner is equipped with a medical-grade air filtration system to effectively reduce the risk of exposure to the coronavirus, and there will be regular cleaning and disinfection.

Additionally, 76 percent of the airline's frontline crew members have finished vaccination for COVID-19, according to CNA. Passengers planning to enter New Zealand must abide by the country’s disease prevention regulations.