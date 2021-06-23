GlobalFoundries announces US$4 billion Singapore fab expansion

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — U.S. chipmaker GlobalFoudries (GF) announced on Tuesday (June 22) it plans to spend US$4 billion to boost capacity at its Singapore facility.

The U.S.-based company, owned by United Arab Emirates’ Mubadala Investment Company, said the new 300 mm fab, which is under construction, is slated to begin production in January 2023. GlobalFoundries expects the new plant to be fully operational by 2024, which will add a capacity of 450,000 wafers per year for its Singapore operation and add around 1,000 new jobs.

The fully automated fab will have around 23,000 square meters of cleanroom space and is expected to bring total capacity at GF’s Singapore campus to 1.5 million wafers per year. Singapore accounts for around a third of the chipmaker’s global revenues, according to The Straits Times.

The new plant is being developed in partnership with the Singapore Economic Development Board and co-investments from customers, GF said. According to GF CEO Tom Caulfield, “Our new facility in Singapore will support fast-growing end-markets in the automotive, 5G mobility, and secure device segments.”

GlobalFoundries also said it plans to spend US$1 billion to boost capacity for its US operations and another US$1 billion to expand its facilities in Germany. The newly announced expansion is in addition to GF’s previously announced plans to invest US$1.4 billion in 2021 to expand manufacturing capacity, according to Reuters.