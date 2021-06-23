Alexa
Taiwan reports 104 local COVID cases, 24 deaths

Nation reports 24 deaths, bringing death toll to 599

  3193
By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/06/23 14:18
(Taiwan News, Venice Tang image)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Tuesday (June 22) reported 104 new local COVID-19 cases and 24 deaths.

At a press briefing, Health Minister and CECC head Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) announced 104 new local coronavirus infections and no imported cases. He also announced 24 deaths, bringing the country's COVID death toll to 599.

Local cases

The latest local cases include 45 men and 59 women between the ages of five and 80, with the dates of symptom onset and testing ranging from June 10-22. Of these cases, 45 were in New Taipei City, 22 in Taipei, nine each in Kaohsiung City and Hsinchu County, seven in Taoyuan, four in Miaoli County, three in Keelung City, two in Yilan County, and one case each in Changhua County, Nantou County, and Pingtung County.

Epidemiological investigations determined that of the 37 cases outside Taipei and New Taipei City, 28 were from known sources, five were from unknown sources, and four are under investigation. Related investigations are ongoing.

COVID deaths

Chen said the 24 coronavirus-related deaths reported Wednesday included 15 men and nine women between the ages of 40 and 80. The dates of symptom onset and testing ranged from April 11 to June 14.

The dates of diagnosis ranged between April 13 and June 21, while the dates of death ranged from June 13-21.

Quarantine numbers

Chen pointed out that among the 12,879 cases announced between May 11 and June 21, 9,041 have been released from quarantine. This means the ratio of those released from isolation has reached 70.2 percent of confirmed cases.

COVID case statistics

Since the outbreak began, Taiwan has carried out 1,148,916 COVID-19 tests, with 1,133,240 coming back negative. Out of the 14,260 confirmed cases, 1,166 were imported, 13,041 were local, 36 came from the Navy's "Goodwill Fleet," two were from a cargo pilot cluster, and one was an unresolved case.

A total of 101 people have been removed as confirmed cases, while 14 cases are still under investigation. Up until now, 599 individuals have succumbed to the disease.

Of the 591 deaths from local infections, 301 were in New Taipei City; 235 in Taipei City; 19 in Keelung City; 15 in Taoyuan City; nine in Changhua County; four in Taichung; two each in Yilan County and Hsinchu County; and one each in Taitung County, Yunlin County, Kaohsiung City, and Hualien County. The eight other deaths were imported cases.
