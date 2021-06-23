Magnitude 4.9 earthquake rattles east Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A magnitude 4.9 earthquake jolted eastern Taiwan at 1:40 p.m. on Wednesday afternoon (June 23), according to the Central Weather Bureau (CWB).

The epicenter of the temblor was 13.3 kilometers northwest of Hualien County Hall at a focal depth of 21.4 km. Taiwan uses an intensity scale of 1 to 7 that gauges the degree to which a quake is felt at a specific location.

The quake’s intensity registered a 4 in Hualien County, Nantou County, Taichung City, and Yilan County; a 3 in Changhua County; and 2 in Hsinchu and Yunlin counties. A lesser intensity of 1 was recorded in Taoyuan City, New Taipei City, Miaoli County, Taitung County, Hsinchu City, Taipei City, Chiayi County, and Chiayi City.

No injuries or damage from the quake had been reported at the time of publication.