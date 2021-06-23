Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Orlando City 5, San Jose 0

By Associated Press
2021/06/23 11:05
Orlando City 5, San Jose 0

San Jose 0 0 0
Orlando City 3 2 5

First Half_1, Orlando City, Nani, 5 (penalty kick), 7th minute; 2, Orlando City, Michel, 1 (Mueller), 16th; 3, Orlando City, Dike, 1 (Nani), 31st.

Second Half_4, Orlando City, Dike, 2 (Nani), 49th; 5, Orlando City, Michel, 2 (Akindele), 90th+1.

First Overtime_None.

Second Overtime_None.

Penalty kicks_None.

Goalies_San Jose, JT Marcinkowski, Matt Bersano, Daniel Vega; Orlando City, Brandon Austin, Mason Stajduhar.

Yellow Cards_Judson, San Jose, 25th; Alanis, San Jose, 52nd.

Referee_Christopher Penso. Assistant Referees_Jeremy Kieso, Brooke Mayo, Guido Gonzales Jr. 4th Official_Marcos De Oliveira.

___

Lineups

San Jose_JT Marcinkowski; Oswaldo Alanis, Florian Jungwirth (Cade Cowell, 41st), Paul Marie (Shea Salinas, 41st), Tommy Thompson (Luciano Abecasis, 57th); Cristian Espinoza, Judson, Eduardo Lopez (Tanner Beason, 57th), Jackson Yueill; Andy Rios, Chris Wondolowski.

Orlando City_Brandon Austin; Antonio Carlos, Robin Jansson, Joao Moutinho (Michael Halliday, 46th), Kyle Smith; Junior Urso (Mauricio Pereyra, 56th), Nani (Alexander Alvarado, 71st), Andres Perea; Daryl Dike (Tesho Akindele, 71st), Benji Michel, Chris Mueller (Oriol Rosell, 77th).

Updated : 2021-06-23 13:08 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan reports 75 local COVID cases, 20 deaths
Taiwan reports 75 local COVID cases, 20 deaths
5 Indonesian workers face NT$300,000 fine for eating in south Taiwan restaurant
5 Indonesian workers face NT$300,000 fine for eating in south Taiwan restaurant
Taiwanese woman conned by fake 'Keanu Reeves'
Taiwanese woman conned by fake 'Keanu Reeves'
Local governments report 28 deaths after AstraZeneca jabs in Taiwan
Local governments report 28 deaths after AstraZeneca jabs in Taiwan
Chinese executive allegedly blocked Taiwan's purchase of BioNTech vaccines
Chinese executive allegedly blocked Taiwan's purchase of BioNTech vaccines
CECC investigating 58 deaths after vaccinations over 3 days, though still no deaths attributed to vaccines in Taiwan
CECC investigating 58 deaths after vaccinations over 3 days, though still no deaths attributed to vaccines in Taiwan
EU differentiates flags of Taiwan and China in travel restriction guidelines
EU differentiates flags of Taiwan and China in travel restriction guidelines
Taiwan reports 78 local COVID cases, 6 deaths
Taiwan reports 78 local COVID cases, 6 deaths
Taipei Agricultural Products cluster infection explodes to 45 cases
Taipei Agricultural Products cluster infection explodes to 45 cases
Lithuania to donate 20,000 COVID vaccine doses to Taiwan
Lithuania to donate 20,000 COVID vaccine doses to Taiwan