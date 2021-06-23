Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Travel & Cuisine

All travelers landing in Taiwan must undergo COVID testing at end of quarantine

Amid fears over spread of Delta variant, Taiwan now requiring all arrivals be tested for COVID at end of quarantine

  450
By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/06/23 12:12
(gettyimages)

(gettyimages)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan's Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Tuesday (June 22) announced that all travelers arriving in Taiwan must undergo testing for COVID-19 just before the end of their quarantine in a bid to prevent the spread of the Delta variant of the virus that causes COVID-19.

During a press conference that afternoon, Health Minister and CECC head Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) announced that all passengers arriving from overseas must test for the coronavirus shortly before their mandatory 14-day quarantine ends. Chen said the policy will go into effect immediately and that it is meant to prevent the spread of the Delta variant, which first appeared in India.

Chen said that arrivals will now need to take a PCR test one day before their quarantine expires. He added that close contacts of confirmed cases will also be required to take a PCR test on the day before the end of their quarantine.

Previously, arrivals from overseas did not need to get tested for the coronavirus unless they were experiencing symptoms. However, there have been several incidents over the past year in which travelers either tested positive for COVID-19 just before leaving Taiwan or when arriving in other countries, prompting many to question whether Taiwan's testing strategy was inadequate as well as concerns about a potential transmission chain within the country.

For much of the pandemic until May of this year, Chen insisted that the 14-days of quarantine combined with seven additional days of self-health monitoring was effective in preventing the spread of the disease. In order to prevent infected persons from entering the community, many experts have suggested that comprehensive testing be carried out upon entry or right after quarantine.

Since the sudden spike of coronavirus cases in mid-May, the CECC and local governments have dramatically increased the number of testing centers and rapid screening stations. The majority of local cases in Taiwan have so far been found to have the Alpha strain, which was first identified in the U.K.

Thus far, Taiwan has only reported five cases of the Delta variant, all of which were imported. There is much concern worldwide about the Delta variant, as it is believed to be as much as 50 percent more contagious than the Alpha strain, which is 50 to 100 percent more transmissible than the D614G variant that prevailed in 2020.
Covid testing
PCR testing
quarantine rules
quarantine
coronavirus test
COVID-19 testing
traveling to Taiwan

RELATED ARTICLES

Vaccinated travelers from Taiwan allowed to visit Phuket without quarantine from July 1
Vaccinated travelers from Taiwan allowed to visit Phuket without quarantine from July 1
2021/06/22 20:56
Netherlands adds Taiwan to list of countries with low COVID risk
Netherlands adds Taiwan to list of countries with low COVID risk
2021/06/22 12:40
Taiwan revises disease prevention guidelines for migrant workers
Taiwan revises disease prevention guidelines for migrant workers
2021/06/21 17:44
Migrant workers in Taiwan’s Miaoli complain about lousy dorm environment
Migrant workers in Taiwan’s Miaoli complain about lousy dorm environment
2021/06/21 16:02
Taiwan mulls post-quarantine testing for international arrivals to keep Delta COVID variant out
Taiwan mulls post-quarantine testing for international arrivals to keep Delta COVID variant out
2021/06/20 19:18

Updated : 2021-06-23 13:07 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan reports 75 local COVID cases, 20 deaths
Taiwan reports 75 local COVID cases, 20 deaths
5 Indonesian workers face NT$300,000 fine for eating in south Taiwan restaurant
5 Indonesian workers face NT$300,000 fine for eating in south Taiwan restaurant
Taiwanese woman conned by fake 'Keanu Reeves'
Taiwanese woman conned by fake 'Keanu Reeves'
Local governments report 28 deaths after AstraZeneca jabs in Taiwan
Local governments report 28 deaths after AstraZeneca jabs in Taiwan
Chinese executive allegedly blocked Taiwan's purchase of BioNTech vaccines
Chinese executive allegedly blocked Taiwan's purchase of BioNTech vaccines
CECC investigating 58 deaths after vaccinations over 3 days, though still no deaths attributed to vaccines in Taiwan
CECC investigating 58 deaths after vaccinations over 3 days, though still no deaths attributed to vaccines in Taiwan
EU differentiates flags of Taiwan and China in travel restriction guidelines
EU differentiates flags of Taiwan and China in travel restriction guidelines
Taiwan reports 78 local COVID cases, 6 deaths
Taiwan reports 78 local COVID cases, 6 deaths
Taipei Agricultural Products cluster infection explodes to 45 cases
Taipei Agricultural Products cluster infection explodes to 45 cases
Lithuania to donate 20,000 COVID vaccine doses to Taiwan
Lithuania to donate 20,000 COVID vaccine doses to Taiwan