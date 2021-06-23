Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Islanders' Lamoriello wins GM of the year award again

By Associated Press
2021/06/23 11:19
Islanders' Lamoriello wins GM of the year award again

NEW YORK (AP) — Lou Lamoriello of the New York Islanders has won the Jim Gregory general manager of the year award for the second straight year.

The league announced Tuesday night that Lamoriello finished ahead of fellow finalists Marc Bergevin of the Montreal Canadiens and Bill Zito of the Florida Panthers. Colorado’s Joe Sakic was fourth and Vegas’ Kelly McCrimmon fifth in voting by GMs, league executives and media members after the second round of the playoffs.

Lamoriello’s Islanders are in the semifinals of the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the second straight year, bolstered by the trade-deadline acquisitions of forwards Kyle Palmieri and Travis Zajac. Palmieri, who had two goals and two assists in 17 games after his trade from New Jersey, has seven goals and two assists in 17 postseason games.

The 78-year-old Lamoriello, in his third season in charge of the Islanders following three years with the Toronto Maple Leafs, is the first two-time winner of the award that was first handed out in 2010.

New York has made the playoffs each year under Lamoriello and coach Barry Trotz, and won at least one series each time after totaling one series win in the previous 25 years.

The Islanders, pursuing their first title since winning four in a row in the early 1980s, trail the Tampa Bay 3-2 heading into Game 6 of the semifinals at home on Wednesday night. If they go on to win the Cup, it’ll be a fourth title for Lamoriello, who won three times with New Jersey.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-06-23 13:07 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan reports 75 local COVID cases, 20 deaths
Taiwan reports 75 local COVID cases, 20 deaths
5 Indonesian workers face NT$300,000 fine for eating in south Taiwan restaurant
5 Indonesian workers face NT$300,000 fine for eating in south Taiwan restaurant
Taiwanese woman conned by fake 'Keanu Reeves'
Taiwanese woman conned by fake 'Keanu Reeves'
Local governments report 28 deaths after AstraZeneca jabs in Taiwan
Local governments report 28 deaths after AstraZeneca jabs in Taiwan
Chinese executive allegedly blocked Taiwan's purchase of BioNTech vaccines
Chinese executive allegedly blocked Taiwan's purchase of BioNTech vaccines
CECC investigating 58 deaths after vaccinations over 3 days, though still no deaths attributed to vaccines in Taiwan
CECC investigating 58 deaths after vaccinations over 3 days, though still no deaths attributed to vaccines in Taiwan
EU differentiates flags of Taiwan and China in travel restriction guidelines
EU differentiates flags of Taiwan and China in travel restriction guidelines
Taiwan reports 78 local COVID cases, 6 deaths
Taiwan reports 78 local COVID cases, 6 deaths
Taipei Agricultural Products cluster infection explodes to 45 cases
Taipei Agricultural Products cluster infection explodes to 45 cases
Lithuania to donate 20,000 COVID vaccine doses to Taiwan
Lithuania to donate 20,000 COVID vaccine doses to Taiwan