Taiwan's ruling party blasts former president for undermining sovereignty

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) criticized former president Ma Ying-jeou (馬英九) Tuesday (June 22) for his comments on the recent expulsion of Taiwanese diplomats from Hong Kong after they refused to sign a letter pledging commitment to the “one-China” policy.

Ma said that Hong Kong had insisted they sign such a document only because the DPP government has rejected the "1992 Consensus."

The DPP stated later that evening that the political motives behind the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) and the Hong Kong government’s attempts to delegitimize Taiwan’s sovereignty are well known around the world, CNA reported. The DPP further stated that as a former head of state, Ma had failed to defend the country’s dignity and instead colluded with the CCP.

The DPP added that blaming the government for the deteriorated state of cross-strait relations has stunned and angered the public.

The party pointed out that Beijing defines the 1992 Consensus as both sides of the strait being under the People’s Republic of China. There is no space for Taiwan’s existence in this political framework, it said.

The ruling party emphasized that the Taiwanese have repeatedly shown their opposition to the so-called 1992 Consensus and urged Ma to respect mainstream public opinion and join the country in facing the CCP.