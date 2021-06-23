The Wild Rift SEA Icon Series - Summer Super Cup is poised for a legendary finish, featuring 16 teams from eight different regions

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 23 June 2021 - The 2021 Southeast Asia (SEA) Icon Series, organized by Riot Games, is set to conclude with its first regional championship of the year - the Summer Super Cup. Throughout the tournament circuit, teams have been competing in League of Legends: Wild Rift, the mobile version of the popular multiplayer online battle arena (MOBA) game that has recorded over 12 million downloads across the entire SEA and Hong Kong.





"It's time for Southeast Asia to conquer the Rift. Following the success of our exciting preseason and regional competitions, this monumental tournament is an important step towards establishing our players and teams' supremacy as among the elite in the global esports scene. Together with our partners, we're excited to showcase the very best that Southeast Asia has to offer and we encourage all Wild Rift and esports fans to tune in, support, and cheer for your favorites," said Chris Tran, Head of Esports for Riot Games Southeast Asia, Taiwan, Hong Kong and Macau.

The Wild Rift SEA Icon Series - Summer Super Cup is presented by the Philippine Pro Gaming League (PPGL), the largest multi-game esports league in the country co-owned by premier esports organization Mineski Philippines and its long-time telecommunications partner Globe Telecom. The tournament is also sponsored by international smart device company OPPO, the official mobile of the Summer Super Cup. Out of more than 800 qualifying participants, only 16 teams will be featured in the first-ever pan-regional Wild Rift tournament - the top two from the eight different regions namely Hong Kong, Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand, and Vietnam. They will vie for the title of being the first Summer Super Cup champion and a prize pool of USD 150,000 (~HKD 1.1 Million).

"Along with our partner Mineski, the largest esports organizer in Southeast Asia, we at Globe are honored to secure this remarkable opportunity that will allow us to demonstrate the talents and skills of our Filipino esports enthusiasts in delivering exciting esports tournaments and experiences in front of our Asian neighbors. Most especially with the rise of Wild Rift in the country, Globe has been very supportive it is competitive scene" said DC Dominguez, Head of Globe Games and Esports

The regional tournament for Hong Kong is completed with MVP leading the ranks, followed by QWQ.

The Wild Rift SEA Icons Series - Summer Super Cup is divided in two stages, starting with the Group Stage that will run from June 19 to 22 and the Playoffs from June 25 to 27. The Grand Finals will happen on the last day as well.

The Group Stage will follow a double round-robin format. Teams will be divided in four groups of four with a maximum of two #1 seeded teams with no teams from the same country. A total of 12 matches will be played per day until the top three teams from each group will be determined. They will then advance to the Playoffs that will follow a best-of-five series in a single elimination format. The top-seeded teams per group will advance to the quarterfinals while the remaining will compete for their spot. Similar to the Group Stage, no teams from the same country will compete against each other in the qualifying matches. Afterwards, single elimination continues until the top two teams are decided who will battle it out for a chance at supremacy and the distinction of being the Southeast Asia Summer Super Cup champion and conqueror of the Rift.

Prove yourself. Dominate the competition. Be victorious. Leave your mark and become Legends.

Catch the exclusive livestreams of the Wild Rift SEA Icon Series - Summer Super Cup on the official channels of PPGL.

Facebook - facebook.com/ppgl

Twitch - twitch.tv/ppgl

YouTube - youtube.com/c/PPGLGG

TikTok - tiktok.com/@helloppgl

For more information, visit wildrift.leagueoflegends.com, http://www.facebook.com/wildriftPH or https://twitter.com/wildriftPHL





About League of Legends: Wild Rift

League of Legends: Wild Rift is the skills-and-strategies 5v5 MOBA experience of League of Legends, now built from the ground up for mobile and console. With fresh controls and fast-paced games, players of every level can team up with friends, lock in their champion, and go for the big plays.

About Riot Games

Riot Games was founded in 2006 to develop, publish, and support the most player-focused games in the world. In 2009, Riot released its debut title, League of Legends, to worldwide acclaim. League has gone on to be the most-played PC game in the world and a key driver of the explosive growth of esports.

As League enters its second decade, Riot continues to evolve the game while delivering new experiences to players with Teamfight Tactics, Legends of Runeterra, VALORANT, League of Legends: Wild Rift, and multiple work-in-progress titles. Riot is also building the world of Runeterra through multimedia projects across music, comic books, board games, and the upcoming animated series Arcane.

Founded by Brandon Beck and Marc Merrill, and led by CEO Nicolo Laurent, Riot is headquartered in Los Angeles, California, and has 2,500+ Rioters in 20+ offices worldwide.

About Mineski Philippines

Mineski Philippines is a leader in the country's esports industry, with a slew of original esports leagues and platforms alongside nationwide tours and esports mall events organized for client brands. Mineski Philippines has pioneered every esports venture in the Philippines from our pro team to events organizing and esports marketing. For more information, follow Mineski Philippines on Facebook.

About Globe

Globe is a leading full-service telecommunications company in the Philippines and publicly listed in the PSE with the stock symbol GLO. The company serves the telecommunications and technology needs of consumers and businesses across an entire suite of products and services including mobile, fixed, broadband, data connectivity, internet, and managed services. It has major interests in financial technology, digital marketing solutions, venture capital funding for startups, and virtual healthcare. Its principals are Ayala Corporation and Singtel, acknowledged industry leaders in the country and in the region. For more information, visit www.globe.com.ph. Follow @enjoyglobe on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube.

About Philippine Pro Gaming League

The Philippine Pro Gaming League (PPGL) is an amateur and professional esports league co-owned and operated by Mineski Philippines and Globe Telecom. It is the largest multi-game league in the Philippines, with eight official seasons through over three years of delivering the esports experience and gaming entertainment to Filipino gamers of all types and from as many gaming communities as possible.

About OPPO

OPPO is a leading global smart device brand. Since launching its first smartphone - "Smiley Face" - in 2008, OPPO has been in relentless pursuit of the synergy of aesthetic satisfaction and innovative technology, Today, OPPO provides customers with a wide range of smart devices spearheaded by the Find and Reno series, ColorOS operating system, as well as internet services such as OPPO Cloud and OPPO+. OPPO operates in more than 40 countries and regions, with 6 research institutes and 4 R&D centers worldwide and an international design center in London, OPPO's more than 40,000 employees are dedicated to creating a better life for customers around the world.





＃Mineski Philippines ＃Mineski