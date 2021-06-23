Alexa
Tokyo governor takes time off due to fatigue before Olympics

By Associated Press
2021/06/23 09:08
TOKYO (AP) — Tokyo's governor will take time off to recover from severe fatigue, the metropolitan government said Wednesday, one month before the Olympics begin.

As the host city's leader, Gov. Yuriko Koike has been deeply involved with preparations for the Olympics and Paralympics as well as leading the capital's coronavirus response.

She often worked weekends and late at night on coronavirus measures and holding meetings with senior officials, and would speak briefly to reporters who waited to speak to her at the entrance of the metropolitan government building.

At an online meeting related to COVID-19 on Tuesday, she apologized for her hoarse voice.

Japanese media including NHK public television reported Koike was hospitalized.

The Tokyo metropolitan government did not confirm the report but said Koike has severe fatigue requiring rest and will take time off from work through the end of the week.

Earlier this week, Olympic representatives decided to allow the public to attend the Games, though caps were set on spectators at Olympic venues.

Health experts have expressed deep concern the Games could cause the virus to surge in the Tokyo region.

Deputy Gov. Mitsuchika Tarao is taking over Koike’s official duties while she rests, officials said.

Updated : 2021-06-23 10:07 GMT+08:00

