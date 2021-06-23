Guam launches vaccine tourism program to jump-start industry

HAGATNA, Guam (AP) — Guam has launched a vaccine tourism program to encourage citizens of neighboring countries and Americans living in East Asia to come get inoculated against COVID-19.

The first group of three travelers was due to arrive Wednesday on a charter flight from Taiwan, the Pacific Daily News reported.

Josh Tyquiengco, a spokesman for the Guam Visitors Bureau, said it was a prelude to bigger groups to come.

The “Air V&V” program is aimed at jump-starting Guam's tourism industry which has suffered from a decline in travel amid the coronavirus pandemic.

COVID-19 vaccination rates in places like Japan, South Korea and Taiwan have been low compared to the U.S. territory, where vaccines are easily available.

The program requires participants to pay for their quarantine hotel stay, up to a week, during which they will receive a vaccine shot on the second day. Depending on which vaccine they choose, visitors could be on island for as little as three days, or more than a month.

If they test negative at the end of their hotel quarantine, they would be allowed to leave their hotel room and enjoy the island like any other traveler.