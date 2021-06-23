Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Austin backs change in military sex assault prosecution

By LOLITA C. BALDOR , Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/06/23 06:19
Austin backs change in military sex assault prosecution

WASHINGTON (AP) — Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, for the first time, said Tuesday he will support long-debated changes to the military justice system that would remove decisions on prosecuting sexual assault cases from military commanders.

In a statement, obtained by The Associated Press, Austin said he supports taking those sexual assault and related crimes away from the chain of command, and let independent military lawyers handle them. The Pentagon has long resisted such a change, but Austin and other senior leaders are slowly acknowledging that the military has failed to make progress against sexual assault, and some changes are needed.

Austin pledged to work with Congress to make the changes, saying they will give the department “real opportunities to finally end the scourge of sexual assault and sexual harassment in the military.”

Updated : 2021-06-23 07:03 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan reports 75 local COVID cases, 20 deaths
Taiwan reports 75 local COVID cases, 20 deaths
Taiwanese woman conned by fake 'Keanu Reeves'
Taiwanese woman conned by fake 'Keanu Reeves'
5 Indonesian workers face NT$300,000 fine for eating in south Taiwan restaurant
5 Indonesian workers face NT$300,000 fine for eating in south Taiwan restaurant
Chinese executive allegedly blocked Taiwan's purchase of BioNTech vaccines
Chinese executive allegedly blocked Taiwan's purchase of BioNTech vaccines
Local governments report 28 deaths after AstraZeneca jabs in Taiwan
Local governments report 28 deaths after AstraZeneca jabs in Taiwan
CECC investigating 58 deaths after vaccinations over 3 days, though still no deaths attributed to vaccines in Taiwan
CECC investigating 58 deaths after vaccinations over 3 days, though still no deaths attributed to vaccines in Taiwan
EU differentiates flags of Taiwan and China in travel restriction guidelines
EU differentiates flags of Taiwan and China in travel restriction guidelines
Taiwan reports 78 local COVID cases, 6 deaths
Taiwan reports 78 local COVID cases, 6 deaths
Taipei Agricultural Products cluster infection explodes to 45 cases
Taipei Agricultural Products cluster infection explodes to 45 cases
People over 65, pregnant next in line for vaccinations in Taiwan
People over 65, pregnant next in line for vaccinations in Taiwan