Ravens planning to allow fans for some of training camp

By Associated Press
2021/06/23 05:32
OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — The Baltimore Ravens are allowing fans into their 2021 training camp.

The team announced Tuesday that its camp will include a dozen open practices at the Ravens' facility in Owings Mills, which could host about 1,000 fans a day. The Ravens also scheduled an open practice at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore for July 31.

“We are thrilled to welcome Ravens fans back to training camp,” Ravens senior vice president of marketing Brad Downs said. “We missed not having the energy of our fans at practice last year."

The Ravens' first full-team training camp practice is scheduled for July 28. The final date fans can attend is Aug. 16. Player autographs will not be permitted because of COVID-19 protocols, but food trucks and interactive children's activities will be available to fans. Fans will not be required to wear masks, but unvaccinated fans will be encouraged to wear them when unable to stay 6 feet from people who aren't from the same household.

Updated : 2021-06-23 07:02 GMT+08:00

