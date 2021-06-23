Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Texas extends CWS stay, knocks out Volunteers with 8-4 win

By ERIC OLSON , AP Sports Writer, Associated Press
2021/06/23 05:43
Texas Silas Ardoin (4) scored on a single in the fourth inning against Tennessee during an NCAA college baseball game in the College World Series Tue...
Texas outfielder Eric Kennedy, right, hits a three-run homer in the second inning against Tennessee during a NCAA college baseball game in the College...
Tennessee Pete Derkay, left, celebrates with Max Ferguson, right, after scoring against Texas in the fourth inning of an NCAA college baseball game in...
Texas outfielder Douglas Hodo (7) slides into home against Tennessee catcher Connor Pavolony (17) to score in the fourth inning of an NCAA college bas...
Texas Mitchell Daly, right, scores with Ivan Melendez, left, from a homer by Eric Kennedy in the second inning against Tennessee during a baseball gam...

Texas Silas Ardoin (4) scored on a single in the fourth inning against Tennessee during an NCAA college baseball game in the College World Series Tue...

Texas outfielder Eric Kennedy, right, hits a three-run homer in the second inning against Tennessee during a NCAA college baseball game in the College...

Tennessee Pete Derkay, left, celebrates with Max Ferguson, right, after scoring against Texas in the fourth inning of an NCAA college baseball game in...

Texas outfielder Douglas Hodo (7) slides into home against Tennessee catcher Connor Pavolony (17) to score in the fourth inning of an NCAA college bas...

Texas Mitchell Daly, right, scores with Ivan Melendez, left, from a homer by Eric Kennedy in the second inning against Tennessee during a baseball gam...

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Freshman Tanner Witt pitched 5 2/3 innings of shutout relief, Silas Ardoin hit a tie-breaking, two-run single, and Texas eliminated Tennessee from the College World Series with an 8-4 victory Tuesday.

The No. 2 national seed Longhorns (48-16) picked up their first win in Omaha since 2014 while No. 3 Tennessee (50-18) went two-and-out in its first appearance since 2005.

Witt (5-0) allowed only three singles, walked none and struck out two in his longest outing of the season. He pitched three 1-2-3 innings and no Tennessee runners made it past first base after the fourth inning.

Peyton Manning — the Tennessee sports star whose “Omaha!” yell at the line of scrimmage remains his calling card five years after he retired from football — watched from the stands in his orange polo and white ballcap.

The Volunteers gave him something to cheer when Jordan Beck's two-run single put them ahead in the second inning. The lead was short-lived. Eric Kennedy's three-run homer off the back wall of the right-field bullpen put Texas up 3-2 in the bottom half.

Ardoin's single into right center broke a 4-4 tie in Texas' three-run fourth, and the Longhorns were up 8-4 when Kennedy scored on a wild pitch in the sixth.

Sean Hunley (7-5), who relieved Tennessee starter Blade Tidwell in the fourth, took the loss after allowing three runs in two-thirds of an inning.

Both teams argued balls and strikes from their dugouts, and Tennessee volunteer assistant Ross Kivett was ejected when Hunley walked Douglas Hodo III on four pitches in the bottom of the fourth.

Kivett pounded his fist on the rail of the first-base dugout, causing the papers in his binder to go flying, and third-base umpire Mike Morris jogged in to throw out Kivett.

UP NEXT

Texas: Plays on Thursday against the winner of Tuesday night’s Mississippi State-Virginia game.

___

More NCAA baseball tournament coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-world-series and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Updated : 2021-06-23 07:02 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan reports 75 local COVID cases, 20 deaths
Taiwan reports 75 local COVID cases, 20 deaths
Taiwanese woman conned by fake 'Keanu Reeves'
Taiwanese woman conned by fake 'Keanu Reeves'
5 Indonesian workers face NT$300,000 fine for eating in south Taiwan restaurant
5 Indonesian workers face NT$300,000 fine for eating in south Taiwan restaurant
Chinese executive allegedly blocked Taiwan's purchase of BioNTech vaccines
Chinese executive allegedly blocked Taiwan's purchase of BioNTech vaccines
Local governments report 28 deaths after AstraZeneca jabs in Taiwan
Local governments report 28 deaths after AstraZeneca jabs in Taiwan
CECC investigating 58 deaths after vaccinations over 3 days, though still no deaths attributed to vaccines in Taiwan
CECC investigating 58 deaths after vaccinations over 3 days, though still no deaths attributed to vaccines in Taiwan
EU differentiates flags of Taiwan and China in travel restriction guidelines
EU differentiates flags of Taiwan and China in travel restriction guidelines
Taiwan reports 78 local COVID cases, 6 deaths
Taiwan reports 78 local COVID cases, 6 deaths
Taipei Agricultural Products cluster infection explodes to 45 cases
Taipei Agricultural Products cluster infection explodes to 45 cases
People over 65, pregnant next in line for vaccinations in Taiwan
People over 65, pregnant next in line for vaccinations in Taiwan