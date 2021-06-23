Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Tupperware, Splunk rise; Corcept, NexGen Health fall

By Associated Press
2021/06/23 04:18
Tupperware, Splunk rise; Corcept, NexGen Health fall

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Tuesday:

Shoe Carnival Inc., up $4.43 to $69.57.

The footwear retailer gave investors an encouraging financial forecast and announced a two-for-one stock split.

Sanderson Farms Inc., up $17.20 to $183.78.

The poultry producer is reportedly considering a sale.

Tupperware Brands Corp., up $2.04 to $22.38.

The direct seller of plastic storage containers and cosmetics announced a $250 million stock buyback.

Splunk Inc., up $14.12 to $139.61.

The software company announced a $1 billion investment from Silver Lake.

3D Systems Corp., up $7.99 to $36.87.

The maker of 3D printers signed a co-development deal with CollPlant Biotechnologies.

Corcept Therapeutics Inc., down $1.02 to $21.96.

The drug developer halted development of a treatment for end-stage pancreatic cancer.

NextGen Healthcare Inc., down 84 cents to $16.64.

The health care technology company said CEO Rusty Franz is stepping down, effective immediately.

GameStop Corp., up $20.03 to $220.40.

The video game retailer announced it had raised $1 billion by selling new shares to investors.

Updated : 2021-06-23 05:34 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan reports 75 local COVID cases, 20 deaths
Taiwan reports 75 local COVID cases, 20 deaths
Taiwanese woman conned by fake 'Keanu Reeves'
Taiwanese woman conned by fake 'Keanu Reeves'
5 Indonesian workers face NT$300,000 fine for eating in south Taiwan restaurant
5 Indonesian workers face NT$300,000 fine for eating in south Taiwan restaurant
Chinese executive allegedly blocked Taiwan's purchase of BioNTech vaccines
Chinese executive allegedly blocked Taiwan's purchase of BioNTech vaccines
Local governments report 28 deaths after AstraZeneca jabs in Taiwan
Local governments report 28 deaths after AstraZeneca jabs in Taiwan
CECC investigating 58 deaths after vaccinations over 3 days, though still no deaths attributed to vaccines in Taiwan
CECC investigating 58 deaths after vaccinations over 3 days, though still no deaths attributed to vaccines in Taiwan
EU differentiates flags of Taiwan and China in travel restriction guidelines
EU differentiates flags of Taiwan and China in travel restriction guidelines
Taiwan reports 78 local COVID cases, 6 deaths
Taiwan reports 78 local COVID cases, 6 deaths
Taipei Agricultural Products cluster infection explodes to 45 cases
Taipei Agricultural Products cluster infection explodes to 45 cases
People over 65, pregnant next in line for vaccinations in Taiwan
People over 65, pregnant next in line for vaccinations in Taiwan