Yastremska eligible to play tennis after doping ban lifted

By Associated Press
2021/06/23 02:17
LONDON (AP) — Ukrainian tennis player Dayana Yastremska's provisional doping suspension was lifted after an independent tribunal ruled that she was not at fault for her violation, the International Tennis Federation said Tuesday.

The 21-year-old Yastremska, ranked 37th, had been suspended in January for failing an out-of-competition doping test. She tested positive for mesterolone, a prohibited substance that can be used to boost testosterone.

“Following a hearing, the independent tribunal accepted Ms. Yastremska’s account of how the mesterolone entered her system and determined that she bore no fault or negligence for the violation within the meaning of (the rule),” the ITF said in a statement.

Yastremska will not serve any period of ineligibility for the violation. She has denied using performance enhancers or prohibited substances.

“For the avoidance of doubt, Ms. Yastremska is eligible to resume competition immediately," the ITF said.

In February, the Court of Arbitration for Sport rejected her request to set aside the suspension.

Yastremska has won three WTA singles titles. She reached a career-high ranking of No. 21 in January 2020. Her best showing at a Grand Slam tournament was reaching the fourth round at Wimbledon in her main-draw debut at the All England Club in 2019.

More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-06-23 04:02 GMT+08:00

