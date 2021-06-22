Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Forced by judge to surrender rifle, McCloskey has a new one

By Associated Press
2021/06/22 23:46
Forced by judge to surrender rifle, McCloskey has a new one

ST. LOUIS (AP) — St. Louis lawyer and U.S. Senate candidate Mark McCloskey may have been forced to give up his old semi-automatic rifle, but now, he has a new one.

McCloskey on Saturday posted on Twitter of photo of himself posing with an AR-15 at a gun store. “Check out my new AR!” he wrote.

McCloskey and his wife, Patricia, received national attention last June when they waved guns at racial injustice protesters who ventured near their St. Louis mansion. Both were indicted on felony weapons charges. Several leading Republicans came to their defense, including then-President Donald Trump.

Last week, both Mark and Patricia McCloskey pleaded guilty to misdemeanors in a plea agreement. He was fined $750 and she was fined $2,000. St. Louis Circuit Judge David Mason also ordered them to surrender the weapons that were displayed at protesters, and he ordered the weapons destroyed.

Mark McCloskey announced in May he will run for the U.S. Senate in 2022.

Updated : 2021-06-23 01:02 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan reports 75 local COVID cases, 20 deaths
Taiwan reports 75 local COVID cases, 20 deaths
Taiwanese woman conned by fake 'Keanu Reeves'
Taiwanese woman conned by fake 'Keanu Reeves'
5 Indonesian workers face NT$300,000 fine for eating in south Taiwan restaurant
5 Indonesian workers face NT$300,000 fine for eating in south Taiwan restaurant
Chinese executive allegedly blocked Taiwan's purchase of BioNTech vaccines
Chinese executive allegedly blocked Taiwan's purchase of BioNTech vaccines
Local governments report 28 deaths after AstraZeneca jabs in Taiwan
Local governments report 28 deaths after AstraZeneca jabs in Taiwan
CECC investigating 58 deaths after vaccinations over 3 days, though still no deaths attributed to vaccines in Taiwan
CECC investigating 58 deaths after vaccinations over 3 days, though still no deaths attributed to vaccines in Taiwan
EU differentiates flags of Taiwan and China in travel restriction guidelines
EU differentiates flags of Taiwan and China in travel restriction guidelines
Taiwan reports 78 local COVID cases, 6 deaths
Taiwan reports 78 local COVID cases, 6 deaths
Taipei Agricultural Products cluster infection explodes to 45 cases
Taipei Agricultural Products cluster infection explodes to 45 cases
People over 65, pregnant next in line for vaccinations in Taiwan
People over 65, pregnant next in line for vaccinations in Taiwan