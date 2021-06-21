Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home

US ambassador to Russia will return to Moscow this week

By Deutsche Welle
2021/06/21 19:36
Biden and Putin met in Geneva last week

Biden and Putin met in Geneva last week

US Ambassador to Russia John Sullivan "will return to Moscow this week," State Department spokesman Ned Price told reporters on Monday.

US President Joe Biden and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin had agreed in Geneva last week to send back their respective ambassadors.

Price said the US welcomed Russia's Ambassador Anatoly Antonov's return to Washington on Sunday.

"That's in part because we remain committed to open channels of communication with the Russian government, both as a means to advance US interests but also to reduce the risk of miscalculation between our two countries," Price said.

Why did Sullivan leave Moscow?

The Russia RIA news agency had quoted Sullivan as saying that he was returning to Washington to consult on US-Russian relations amid a diplomatic crisis between the two countries.

Tensions escalated between Washington and Moscow earlier this year, with a wave of tit-for-tat sanctions and expulsions of diplomats.

After Biden took office in January, he pledged a tougher stance on Russia over alleged election interference, cyberattacks and a crackdown on dissent.

But last week's summit saw the two countries' leaders share some common ground, including agreeing that "nuclear war cannot be won and must never be fought."

fb/rt (AFP, Reuters)

Updated : 2021-06-23 01:00 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan reports 75 local COVID cases, 20 deaths
Taiwan reports 75 local COVID cases, 20 deaths
Taiwanese woman conned by fake 'Keanu Reeves'
Taiwanese woman conned by fake 'Keanu Reeves'
5 Indonesian workers face NT$300,000 fine for eating in south Taiwan restaurant
5 Indonesian workers face NT$300,000 fine for eating in south Taiwan restaurant
Chinese executive allegedly blocked Taiwan's purchase of BioNTech vaccines
Chinese executive allegedly blocked Taiwan's purchase of BioNTech vaccines
Local governments report 28 deaths after AstraZeneca jabs in Taiwan
Local governments report 28 deaths after AstraZeneca jabs in Taiwan
CECC investigating 58 deaths after vaccinations over 3 days, though still no deaths attributed to vaccines in Taiwan
CECC investigating 58 deaths after vaccinations over 3 days, though still no deaths attributed to vaccines in Taiwan
EU differentiates flags of Taiwan and China in travel restriction guidelines
EU differentiates flags of Taiwan and China in travel restriction guidelines
Taiwan reports 78 local COVID cases, 6 deaths
Taiwan reports 78 local COVID cases, 6 deaths
Taipei Agricultural Products cluster infection explodes to 45 cases
Taipei Agricultural Products cluster infection explodes to 45 cases
People over 65, pregnant next in line for vaccinations in Taiwan
People over 65, pregnant next in line for vaccinations in Taiwan