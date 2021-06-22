All Times EDT

Eastern Conference

W L T Pts GF GA New England 6 1 2 20 14 9 Orlando City 4 1 3 15 11 6 Philadelphia 4 2 3 15 11 7 Columbus 4 2 2 14 9 6 New York 4 4 0 12 12 10 D.C. United 4 5 0 12 9 11 New York City FC 3 3 2 11 15 10 CF Montréal 3 3 2 11 10 9 Atlanta 2 1 5 11 11 9 Nashville 2 1 5 11 9 8 Inter Miami CF 2 5 2 8 8 14 Toronto FC 1 5 2 5 10 15 Chicago 1 6 1 4 4 13 Cincinnati 1 5 1 4 6 17

Western Conference

W L T Pts GF GA Seattle 6 0 3 21 16 4 Sporting Kansas City 5 3 2 17 17 13 Colorado 5 2 1 16 14 8 LA Galaxy 5 3 0 15 12 13 Portland 4 4 0 12 11 12 Real Salt Lake 3 1 3 12 12 8 Houston 3 3 3 12 12 13 San Jose 3 5 1 10 11 12 Los Angeles FC 2 3 3 9 9 10 Austin FC 2 4 3 9 6 9 Minnesota United 2 4 2 8 7 12 Vancouver 2 5 1 7 7 12 FC Dallas 1 3 4 7 9 12

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Friday, June 18

New York 2, Nashville 0

Real Salt Lake 3, Vancouver 1

Saturday, June 19

Columbus 2, Chicago 0

Colorado 2, Cincinnati 0

Orlando City 3, Toronto FC 2

New England 3, New York City FC 2

D.C. United 1, Miami 0

Minnesota 1, FC Dallas 1, tie

San Jose 0, Austin FC 0, tie

Seattle 2, LA Galaxy 1

Portland 2, Sporting Kansas City 1

Houston 1, Los Angeles FC 1, tie

Sunday, June 20

Philadelphia 2, Atlanta 2, tie

Tuesday, June 22

San Jose at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, June 23

New York at New England, 7 p.m.

Columbus at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Atlanta at New York City FC, 7:30 p.m.

Austin FC at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Cincinnati at Chicago, 8 p.m.

D.C. United at CF Montréal, 8 p.m.

Colorado at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.

Portland at Houston, 8:30 p.m.

Toronto FC at Nashville, 8:30 p.m.

Real Salt Lake at Seattle, 10 p.m.

FC Dallas at Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m.

LA Galaxy at Vancouver, 10:30 p.m.

Friday, June 25

Orlando City at Miami, 8 p.m.

Saturday, June 26

Los Angeles FC at Sporting Kansas City, 5:30 p.m.

Cincinnati at Toronto FC, 7 p.m.

Houston at Real Salt Lake, 8 p.m.

Philadelphia at Chicago, 8 p.m.

CF Montréal at Nashville, 8:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Seattle, 9 p.m.

LA Galaxy at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Minnesota at Portland, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday, June 27

New York at Atlanta, 3:30 p.m.

D.C. United at New York City FC, 6 p.m.

Columbus at Austin FC, 8 p.m.

New England at FC Dallas, 9 p.m.

Thursday, July 1

Portland at Austin FC, 9:30 p.m.

Saturday, July 3

New England at Columbus, 5 p.m.

Toronto FC at D.C. United, 5:30 p.m.

Miami at CF Montréal, 7:30 p.m.

New York at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.

Atlanta at Chicago, 8 p.m.

San Jose at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Philadelphia at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Cincinnati at Houston, 8:30 p.m.

Los Angeles FC at Real Salt Lake, 10 p.m.