NWSL Glance

All Times EDT

W L T Pts GF GA Orlando 3 0 3 12 8 5 Portland 4 2 0 12 12 4 Washington 2 1 3 9 6 6 Gotham FC 2 1 2 8 3 2 Chicago 2 2 2 8 5 8 North Carolina 2 2 1 7 8 4 Houston 2 3 1 7 6 7 Louisville 2 2 1 7 3 8 Reign FC 1 3 1 4 3 5 Kansas City 0 4 2 2 2 7

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Saturday, June 19

North Carolina 2, Reign FC 1

Washington 1, Chicago 1, tie

Sunday, June 20

Louisville 1, Houston 0

Portland 1, Kansas City 0

Gotham FC 1, Orlando 1, tie

Tuesday, June 22

Chicago at Reign FC, 10 p.m.

Wednesday, June 23

Orlando at Kansas City, 2 p.m.

North Carolina at Louisville, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, June 26

Louisville at Chicago, 2 p.m.

Gotham FC at Reign FC, 2 p.m.

Portland at North Carolina, 7 p.m.

Orlando at Houston, 8:30 p.m.

Washington at Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.

Friday, July 2

Chicago at Washington, 7 p.m.

Kansas City at Gotham FC, 7 p.m.

Reign FC at Houston, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday, July 3

Portland at Louisville, 7:30 p.m.