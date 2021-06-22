Alexa
Baseball Expanded Glance

By Associated Press
2021/06/22 22:01
All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE East Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Boston 43 29 .597 _ _ 6-4 L-1 20-17 23-12
Tampa Bay 43 30 .589 ½ _ 4-6 L-6 19-14 24-16
New York 38 33 .535 4 6-4 W-2 19-17 19-16
Toronto 35 35 .500 7 4-6 W-2 13-16 22-19
Baltimore 23 49 .319 20 19½ 1-9 L-3 12-24 11-25
Central Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Chicago 43 29 .597 _ _ 5-5 L-4 27-12 16-17
Cleveland 40 30 .571 2 7-3 W-2 20-13 20-17
Kansas City 32 38 .457 10 3-7 W-1 18-19 14-19
Minnesota 31 41 .431 12 11½ 6-4 W-5 15-21 16-20
Detroit 30 42 .417 13 12½ 4-6 W-1 15-19 15-23
West Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Houston 44 28 .611 _ _ 9-1 W-8 26-13 18-15
Oakland 44 30 .595 1 _ 7-3 L-3 25-18 19-12
Seattle 38 36 .514 7 7-3 W-4 23-15 15-21
Los Angeles 36 36 .500 8 6-4 L-1 21-17 15-19
Texas 26 46 .361 18 16½ 3-7 W-1 16-19 10-27

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE East Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
New York 37 30 .552 _ _ 5-5 L-1 21-8 16-22
Philadelphia 34 35 .493 4 6 6-4 L-1 21-12 13-23
Atlanta 34 37 .479 5 7 5-5 W-1 20-20 14-17
Washington 33 36 .478 5 7 8-2 W-2 21-18 12-18
Miami 31 40 .437 8 10 5-5 L-1 16-14 15-26
Central Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Chicago 40 33 .548 _ _ 4-6 L-1 25-13 15-20
Milwaukee 40 33 .548 _ 2 4-6 L-1 20-18 20-15
St. Louis 36 36 .500 4-6 L-1 19-15 17-21
Cincinnati 35 36 .493 4 6 5-5 L-5 16-16 19-20
Pittsburgh 25 45 .357 13½ 15½ 2-8 L-1 15-20 10-25
West Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
San Francisco 46 26 .639 _ _ 7-3 W-1 24-10 22-16
Los Angeles 44 28 .611 2 _ 7-3 L-1 23-12 21-16
San Diego 43 32 .573 _ 6-4 W-5 26-14 17-18
Colorado 30 43 .411 16½ 12 5-5 L-2 25-16 5-27
Arizona 21 53 .284 26 21½ 1-9 W-1 12-22 9-31

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE Monday's Games

Houston 10, Baltimore 2

Cleveland 4, Chicago Cubs 0

Texas 8, Oakland 3

Minnesota 7, Cincinnati 5, 12 innings

Tuesday's Games

Cincinnati at Minnesota, 1:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Houston at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Kansas City at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Boston at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Toronto at Miami, 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

Oakland at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

San Francisco at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Colorado at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Chicago White Sox (Cease 5-3) at Pittsburgh (De Jong 0-1), 12:35 p.m.

St. Louis (Gant 4-5) at Detroit (Manning 0-1), 1:10 p.m.

San Francisco (Gausman 8-1) at L.A. Angels (Ohtani 3-1), 4:07 p.m.

Colorado (Márquez 5-6) at Seattle (Sheffield 5-6), 4:10 p.m.

Houston (Urquidy 5-3) at Baltimore (Eshelman 0-0), 7:05 p.m.

Kansas City (Bubic 2-2) at N.Y. Yankees (King 0-3), 7:05 p.m.

Boston (Richards 4-4) at Tampa Bay (Yarbrough 4-3), 7:10 p.m.

Toronto (TBD) at Miami (Rogers 7-3), 7:10 p.m.

Oakland (Kaprielian 4-1) at Texas (Foltynewicz 1-7), 8:05 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Kansas City at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

Oakland at Texas, 2:05 p.m.

Baltimore at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Boston at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Houston at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE Monday's Games

N.Y. Mets 4, Atlanta 2, 7 innings, 1st game

Atlanta 1, N.Y. Mets 0, 7 innings, 2nd game

Cleveland 4, Chicago Cubs 0

Arizona 5, Milwaukee 1

Minnesota 7, Cincinnati 5, 12 innings

San Diego 6, L.A. Dodgers 2

Tuesday's Games

Cincinnati at Minnesota, 1:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Washington at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Toronto at Miami, 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

San Francisco at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Milwaukee at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Colorado at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Chicago White Sox (Cease 5-3) at Pittsburgh (De Jong 0-1), 12:35 p.m.

Washington (Fedde 4-4) at Philadelphia (Velasquez 2-2), 1:05 p.m.

St. Louis (Gant 4-5) at Detroit (Manning 0-1), 1:10 p.m.

Milwaukee (Woodruff 5-3) at Arizona (Smith 2-2), 3:40 p.m.

San Francisco (Gausman 8-1) at L.A. Angels (Ohtani 3-1), 4:07 p.m.

Colorado (Márquez 5-6) at Seattle (Sheffield 5-6), 4:10 p.m.

Atlanta (Fried 4-4) at N.Y. Mets (Peterson 2-5), 7:10 p.m.

Toronto (TBD) at Miami (Rogers 7-3), 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Bauer 7-5) at San Diego (Musgrove 4-6), 10:10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Atlanta at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.

Washington at Miami, 7:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Updated : 2021-06-22 23:29 GMT+08:00

