Tuesday At Santa Ponca Mallorca, Spain Purse: €783,665 Surface: Grass MALLORCA, SPAIN (AP) _ Results Tuesday from Mallorca Championships at Santa Ponca (seedings in parentheses): Men's Singles Round of 16

Casper Ruud (5), Norway, def. Tennys Sandgren, United States, 6-3, 6-4.

Men's Doubles

Round of 16

Marcel Granollers, Spain, and Horacio Zeballos (1), Argentina, def. Roman Jebavy and Jiri Vesely, Czech Republic, 6-2, 3-6, 12-10.