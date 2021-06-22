Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

St. Louis shooting kills 3 people, leaves 4 others wounded

By Associated Press
2021/06/22 20:32
St. Louis shooting kills 3 people, leaves 4 others wounded

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A shooting in St. Louis left three people dead and four others wounded, authorities said.

Police were called about 7:30 p.m. Monday to the city's Greater Ville neighborhood in north St. Louis. Two men were found dead outside a convenience store, police Chief John Hayden said. A third collapsed and died in the courtyard of an elementary school.

Names of the victims have not been released. All were believed to be in their 30s.

Four more shooting victims showed up at hospitals with gunshot wounds.

Hayden said investigators are still trying to determine what led to the shooting.

St. Louis saw a near-record number of killings last year, with 262, and is on about the same pace in 2021. The city has ranked among the deadliest in the U.S. for many years. The shooting comes amid fears about a spike in U.S. gun violence heading into the summer.

Updated : 2021-06-22 21:58 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Local governments report 28 deaths after AstraZeneca jabs in Taiwan
Local governments report 28 deaths after AstraZeneca jabs in Taiwan
Taiwan reports 75 local COVID cases, 20 deaths
Taiwan reports 75 local COVID cases, 20 deaths
Taiwanese woman conned by fake 'Keanu Reeves'
Taiwanese woman conned by fake 'Keanu Reeves'
5 Indonesian workers face NT$300,000 fine for eating in south Taiwan restaurant
5 Indonesian workers face NT$300,000 fine for eating in south Taiwan restaurant
Chinese executive allegedly blocked Taiwan's purchase of BioNTech vaccines
Chinese executive allegedly blocked Taiwan's purchase of BioNTech vaccines
Taiwan dismisses link between 49 deaths and COVID vaccinations
Taiwan dismisses link between 49 deaths and COVID vaccinations
Taiwan reports 11 deaths, 107 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 11 deaths, 107 local COVID cases
Update: Local governments report 18 deaths after AstraZeneca jabs in Taiwan
Update: Local governments report 18 deaths after AstraZeneca jabs in Taiwan
EU differentiates flags of Taiwan and China in travel restriction guidelines
EU differentiates flags of Taiwan and China in travel restriction guidelines
CECC investigating 58 deaths after vaccinations over 3 days, though still no deaths attributed to vaccines in Taiwan
CECC investigating 58 deaths after vaccinations over 3 days, though still no deaths attributed to vaccines in Taiwan