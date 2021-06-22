Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Travel & Cuisine

Vaccinated travelers from Taiwan allowed to visit Phuket without quarantine from July 1

Tourists wishing to travel elsewhere in Thailand must stay in Phuket for 14 days, pass 2 COVID tests

  144
By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/06/22 20:56
Vaccinated travelers from Taiwan allowed to visit Phuket without quarantine from July 1

(CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Tourists from Taiwan who have been fully vaccinated for COVID-19 for at least 14 days can travel to Phuket, Thailand, without a quarantine period beginning July 1, following the announcement of the “Phuket Sandbox” program approved by Thailand’s cabinet on Tuesday (June 22), CNA reported.

According to the rules of the program, international tourists from low- and medium-risk countries who have been fully vaccinated for 14 days and had been in such countries for 21 days can enter Phuket without having to undergo quarantine.

As of June 16, Taiwan was on the low-risk list, which is updated every two weeks, according to Thailand’s Ministry of Public Health.

International tourists must have been vaccinated with jabs certified by the Thai government or the World Health Organization (WHO) in order to be eligible. Currently, the Thai government has certified AstraZeneca, Johnson & Johnson, Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, and China’s Sinovac and Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccines.

International tourists must also show proof of a negative PCR test result from within 72 hours before their arrival. In addition, they must reserve an SHA-certified hotel and purchase insurance with a premium of up to US$100,000 before they can apply to enter Thailand, which they can do via this site.

If tourists would like to travel to other destinations in Thailand, they must stay in Phuket for 14 days and take a test on the sixth and 13th days.

Phuket
SHA-certified hotel
Phuket Sandbox
PCR test
quarantine
vaccines
travel bubble
tourism

RELATED ARTICLES

Paraguay buys COVID vaccine doses from Taiwan partner
Paraguay buys COVID vaccine doses from Taiwan partner
2021/06/22 13:37
Netherlands adds Taiwan to list of countries with low COVID risk
Netherlands adds Taiwan to list of countries with low COVID risk
2021/06/22 12:40
People who got 1st AZ dose before May 9 can receive 2nd tomorrow
People who got 1st AZ dose before May 9 can receive 2nd tomorrow
2021/06/22 11:37
Pregnant women, over-65s on Taiwan's new priority list for vaccination
Pregnant women, over-65s on Taiwan's new priority list for vaccination
2021/06/22 10:32
Chinese executive allegedly blocked Taiwan's purchase of BioNTech vaccines
Chinese executive allegedly blocked Taiwan's purchase of BioNTech vaccines
2021/06/21 22:10

Updated : 2021-06-22 21:57 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Local governments report 28 deaths after AstraZeneca jabs in Taiwan
Local governments report 28 deaths after AstraZeneca jabs in Taiwan
Taiwan reports 75 local COVID cases, 20 deaths
Taiwan reports 75 local COVID cases, 20 deaths
Taiwanese woman conned by fake 'Keanu Reeves'
Taiwanese woman conned by fake 'Keanu Reeves'
5 Indonesian workers face NT$300,000 fine for eating in south Taiwan restaurant
5 Indonesian workers face NT$300,000 fine for eating in south Taiwan restaurant
Chinese executive allegedly blocked Taiwan's purchase of BioNTech vaccines
Chinese executive allegedly blocked Taiwan's purchase of BioNTech vaccines
Taiwan dismisses link between 49 deaths and COVID vaccinations
Taiwan dismisses link between 49 deaths and COVID vaccinations
Taiwan reports 11 deaths, 107 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 11 deaths, 107 local COVID cases
Update: Local governments report 18 deaths after AstraZeneca jabs in Taiwan
Update: Local governments report 18 deaths after AstraZeneca jabs in Taiwan
EU differentiates flags of Taiwan and China in travel restriction guidelines
EU differentiates flags of Taiwan and China in travel restriction guidelines
CECC investigating 58 deaths after vaccinations over 3 days, though still no deaths attributed to vaccines in Taiwan
CECC investigating 58 deaths after vaccinations over 3 days, though still no deaths attributed to vaccines in Taiwan