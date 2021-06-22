Vaccinated travelers from Taiwan allowed to visit Phuket without quarantine from July 1

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Tourists from Taiwan who have been fully vaccinated for COVID-19 for at least 14 days can travel to Phuket, Thailand, without a quarantine period beginning July 1, following the announcement of the “Phuket Sandbox” program approved by Thailand’s cabinet on Tuesday (June 22), CNA reported.

According to the rules of the program, international tourists from low- and medium-risk countries who have been fully vaccinated for 14 days and had been in such countries for 21 days can enter Phuket without having to undergo quarantine.

As of June 16, Taiwan was on the low-risk list, which is updated every two weeks, according to Thailand’s Ministry of Public Health.

International tourists must have been vaccinated with jabs certified by the Thai government or the World Health Organization (WHO) in order to be eligible. Currently, the Thai government has certified AstraZeneca, Johnson & Johnson, Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, and China’s Sinovac and Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccines.

International tourists must also show proof of a negative PCR test result from within 72 hours before their arrival. In addition, they must reserve an SHA-certified hotel and purchase insurance with a premium of up to US$100,000 before they can apply to enter Thailand, which they can do via this site.

If tourists would like to travel to other destinations in Thailand, they must stay in Phuket for 14 days and take a test on the sixth and 13th days.