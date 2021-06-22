Autopsies confirm deaths of 16 Taiwanese had zero relation to COVID jabs

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Autopsies have been performed on 16 Taiwanese people who died after taking a COVID-19 jab, and the preliminary results showed no causal relationship between their shots and deaths, CNA reported.

Taiwan on June 15 began to administer COVID-19 vaccines for people over the age of 75, residents of long-term care facilities, and dialysis patients. Since then, the post-vaccination deaths of some members of these groups have been in the news, sparking panic in some quarters.

Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) Spokesperson Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥) announced that on Monday, 35 people were reported to have died after taking COVID-19 jabs, of whom 25 were over 75 years old, with the deaths occurring within seven days of their vaccination.

As of Tuesday, there have been a total of 119 deaths after taking COVID jabs across Taiwan, all of them in line with normal patterns of mortality on the actuarial charts.

Autopsies were performed on 16 of the 119 deceased, Chuang said, adding that preliminary results show the causes of deaths for 15 were related to chronic cardiovascular diseases, while one died of a respiratory tract obstruction due to food.

Ninety-seven of the 119 deceased were over 75 years old, and no causal relationship has been established between any of the deaths and COVID-19 vaccines.