Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Business

Two-thirds of Taiwan managers say working from home does not affect efficiency

Lack of separation between working time and time off can be a problem: 104 job bank survey

  118
By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/06/22 17:52
Working from home does not affect efficiency all that much, a survey in Taiwan finds (Wikicommons, LiAnna Wiki Ed photo)

Working from home does not affect efficiency all that much, a survey in Taiwan finds (Wikicommons, LiAnna Wiki Ed photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — According to a survey published on Tuesday (June 22), 64 percent of Taiwanese managers do not see working from home during the COVID-19 pandemic as having an impact on work efficiency.

The poll by the 104 job bank also found that 36 percent of managers say the practice reduces teamwork efficiency to 83 percent of its potential, Sanlih E-Television reported. A total of 81 percent of managers replied that working from home did not influence the outcome of the work, while 19 percent said it did.

Key problems included the difficulty of face-to-face conversation, the absence of necessary equipment, slow internet at home, and the intrusion of domestic life.

Though staying at home to work could save time and expenses related to commuting, 20 percent of managers spoke of increased work pressure related to an unclear separation between work time and time off, the 104 survey found. The number of online meetings and filling out of work diaries was also likely to take more time.
work from home
WFH
COVID-19
pandemic
survey
104 job bank

RELATED ARTICLES

Pregnant women, over-65s on Taiwan's new priority list for vaccination
Pregnant women, over-65s on Taiwan's new priority list for vaccination
2021/06/22 10:32
China's Dongguan is latest southern city to be hit by Covid-19
China's Dongguan is latest southern city to be hit by Covid-19
2021/06/22 09:54
Chinese executive allegedly blocked Taiwan's purchase of BioNTech vaccines
Chinese executive allegedly blocked Taiwan's purchase of BioNTech vaccines
2021/06/21 22:10
Migrant workers in Taiwan’s Miaoli complain about lousy dorm environment
Migrant workers in Taiwan’s Miaoli complain about lousy dorm environment
2021/06/21 16:02
CECC investigating 58 deaths after vaccinations over 3 days, though still no deaths attributed to vaccines in Taiwan
CECC investigating 58 deaths after vaccinations over 3 days, though still no deaths attributed to vaccines in Taiwan
2021/06/21 15:48

Updated : 2021-06-22 18:53 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Local governments report 28 deaths after AstraZeneca jabs in Taiwan
Local governments report 28 deaths after AstraZeneca jabs in Taiwan
Taiwan reports 75 local COVID cases, 20 deaths
Taiwan reports 75 local COVID cases, 20 deaths
Taiwanese woman conned by fake 'Keanu Reeves'
Taiwanese woman conned by fake 'Keanu Reeves'
5 Indonesian workers face NT$300,000 fine for eating in south Taiwan restaurant
5 Indonesian workers face NT$300,000 fine for eating in south Taiwan restaurant
Chinese executive allegedly blocked Taiwan's purchase of BioNTech vaccines
Chinese executive allegedly blocked Taiwan's purchase of BioNTech vaccines
Taiwan reports 11 deaths, 107 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 11 deaths, 107 local COVID cases
Taiwan dismisses link between 49 deaths and COVID vaccinations
Taiwan dismisses link between 49 deaths and COVID vaccinations
Update: Local governments report 18 deaths after AstraZeneca jabs in Taiwan
Update: Local governments report 18 deaths after AstraZeneca jabs in Taiwan
EU differentiates flags of Taiwan and China in travel restriction guidelines
EU differentiates flags of Taiwan and China in travel restriction guidelines
Taiwan mulls post-quarantine testing for international arrivals to keep Delta COVID variant out
Taiwan mulls post-quarantine testing for international arrivals to keep Delta COVID variant out