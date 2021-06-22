Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Business

Popular Taiwanese dining brands set to enter SE Asian countries

TAITRA-organized virtual meets yield US$9.75 million in deals for Taiwanese F&B brands

By Sophia Yang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/06/22 18:38
(Facebook, Top One Pot photo)

(Facebook, Top One Pot photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Two dozen popular Taiwanese dining brands are serving a slice of good news during the pandemic, as they are on the way to expand their business internationally.

While the food and beverage (F&B) industry has been suffering a traffic decline under the nationwide dine-in restrictions enacted in mid-May, a government-led business matchmaking event was recently held in an attempt to ease the impact of the pandemic on small businesses.

Over two dozen deals were hatched from nearly 50 virtual business-matching meetings hosted by the Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA). Buyers from Canada, the Philippines, Indonesia, Singapore, Iraq, Malaysia, Cambodia, Hong Kong, and China are said to have struck deals with 26 Taiwanese dining brands, with the total value of the deals roughly amounting to US$9.75 million.

This year, in addition to beverage brands, international buyers are looking for partnerships with bakeries, makers of traditional delicacies, and hot pot brands, TAITRA said.

Before the event, a Canadian marketplace even expressed an interest in bringing the Taichung-based teahouse brand Chun Shui Tang (春水堂) to Vancouver. Meanwhile, Cambodian Chip Mong Group is proactively seeking a franchise partnership with popular hot pot chain Top One Pot (這一鍋).

Best known for its braised pork rice, Formosa Chang Lu Rou Fan (鬍鬚張魯肉飯) is in the middle of a deal with Hong Kong's Teamon Products Ltd. to export frozen ready-to-eat products.
hot pot
teahouse
Taiwan
F&B
food and beverage
trade

RELATED ARTICLES

President commends diplomats for upholding Taiwan's dignity in Hong Kong
President commends diplomats for upholding Taiwan's dignity in Hong Kong
2021/06/22 10:53
Pregnant women, over-65s on Taiwan's new priority list for vaccination
Pregnant women, over-65s on Taiwan's new priority list for vaccination
2021/06/22 10:32
Fullon Hotel Taipei, Central to close in September
Fullon Hotel Taipei, Central to close in September
2021/06/21 20:10
Asus pledges US$1.79 million in electronics for Taiwan COVID relief
Asus pledges US$1.79 million in electronics for Taiwan COVID relief
2021/06/21 11:41
Chinese military turboprop enters Taiwan’s ADIZ
Chinese military turboprop enters Taiwan’s ADIZ
2021/06/21 09:55

Updated : 2021-06-22 18:53 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Local governments report 28 deaths after AstraZeneca jabs in Taiwan
Local governments report 28 deaths after AstraZeneca jabs in Taiwan
Taiwan reports 75 local COVID cases, 20 deaths
Taiwan reports 75 local COVID cases, 20 deaths
Taiwanese woman conned by fake 'Keanu Reeves'
Taiwanese woman conned by fake 'Keanu Reeves'
5 Indonesian workers face NT$300,000 fine for eating in south Taiwan restaurant
5 Indonesian workers face NT$300,000 fine for eating in south Taiwan restaurant
Chinese executive allegedly blocked Taiwan's purchase of BioNTech vaccines
Chinese executive allegedly blocked Taiwan's purchase of BioNTech vaccines
Taiwan reports 11 deaths, 107 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 11 deaths, 107 local COVID cases
Taiwan dismisses link between 49 deaths and COVID vaccinations
Taiwan dismisses link between 49 deaths and COVID vaccinations
Update: Local governments report 18 deaths after AstraZeneca jabs in Taiwan
Update: Local governments report 18 deaths after AstraZeneca jabs in Taiwan
EU differentiates flags of Taiwan and China in travel restriction guidelines
EU differentiates flags of Taiwan and China in travel restriction guidelines
Taiwan mulls post-quarantine testing for international arrivals to keep Delta COVID variant out
Taiwan mulls post-quarantine testing for international arrivals to keep Delta COVID variant out