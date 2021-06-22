Alexa
Taiwan adds more at-risk professions to vaccine priority list

Railway staff, bus drivers, delivery people, kindergarten teachers among included categories

By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/06/22 17:41
Premier Su Tseng-chang speaking at Legislative Yuan.

Premier Su Tseng-chang speaking at Legislative Yuan. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) on Tuesday (June 22) announced that the vaccination priority list has been expanded to include more professions that are at risk of contracting COVID-19, with allotted jabs expected to be available beginning July 1.

Su said during an epidemic prevention meeting Tuesday that in order for the country to operate normally, the list will include nationwide personnel from Taiwan High Speed Rail and Taiwan Railways Administration in addition to workers from the country’s oil, gas, hydropower, and communication industries, CNA reported.

Meanwhile, people working at post offices and mail processing centers, national examination centers, nurseries, wholesale and slaughter markets, science parks, correctional institutions, the household registration system computer room, facilities handling human remains, news reporters, kindergarten teachers, and nursing home staff with high levels of contact with children, are all included in the next wave of vaccinations.

The premier pointed out that nannies based in the twin cities of New Taipei and Taipei as well as taxi drivers, delivery people, inter-city bus drivers, truck drivers, vendors in traditional markets, as well as cashiers in the twin cities or Keelung or Taoyuan are also on the list, due to most COVID-19 cases being confirmed in northern Taiwan.

Su said the total number of people in these newly added at-risk professions is about 500,000. All ministries are requested to complete relevant cataloging and registration work immediately so the Central Epidemic Command Center can proceed with the vaccine rollout, he added.
Updated : 2021-06-22 18:52 GMT+08:00

