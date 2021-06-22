Alexa
Taoyuan now offers COVID-19 vaccines to all pregnant women across Taiwan: Mayor Cheng

All pregnant women in country eligible for vaccines regardless of household registration

By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/06/22 18:09
Taoyuan Mayor Cheng Wen-tsan (Taoyuna City Government photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) —Taoyuan Mayor Cheng Wen-tsan (鄭文燦) said on Tuesday (June 22) that as the city still has 7,000 remaining doses of Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, pregnant women across Taiwan are welcome to go to 11 hospitals in the city to take jabs, CNA reported.

Taiwan has gotten its hands on a substantial quantity of vaccines since the beginning of June — having received 1.24 million doses of AstraZeneca donated by Japan on June 4, 240,000 purchased doses of Moderna on June 18, and then 2.5 million doses of Moderna donated by the U.S. on June 20.

As more government-purchased Moderna doses will arrive soon, the Central Epidemic Command Center has decided to make vaccines available to people outside the top priority groups.

The mayor announced the new policy in a livestream on Facebook on Tuesday afternoon. He added that the city is in talks with some hospitals over designated time slots for pregnant women to be vaccinated.

The Taoyuan Department of Public Health said all pregnant women are eligible for the vaccines regardless of where they live in Taiwan. The mayor added that as pregnant women should consult with their doctors on which vaccine to take, they can also opt for AstraZeneca if they wish.

